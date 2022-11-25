 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

And just like that, the PS5 is back in stock at Walmart – hurry!

Aaron Mamiit
By
A person plays Crash Bandicoot using a PS5 DualSense controller.

Gamers who have been patiently waiting for stocks of the PlayStation 5 to become available in this year’s Black Friday deals should head over to Walmart’s website to pick up the PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle, which you can purchase for $559. A discount wasn’t expected for this recently-released bundle, but it has been difficult to find it for sale anywhere. You need to hurry if you want it though because we’re pretty sure that stocks won’t last long. After all, it’s the third PS5 restock we’ve seen in the last three days.

Why you should buy the PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle

If you don’t own the PlayStation 5 yet, getting God of War Ragnarok as your first game will show you what you’ve been missing. The sequel to 2018’s God of War showcases the capabilities of the PS5 with its amazing graphics, while further polishing the combat system and adding more customization options compared to its predecessor. This is the best showing of Kratos yet, so if you’re a fan of the warrior once known as the Ghost of Sparta, then you’ll want to take the ride on his latest adventure.

In addition to a full game voucher for God of War Ragnarok, the bundle includes a DualSense wireless controller, which introduces haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. These features change the gameplay experience and give developers more freedom than ever. For example, in Astro’s Playroom, the haptic feedback simulates footsteps, raindrops, and other sensations with almost eerie precision, while in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, the adaptive triggers unlock alternate fire modes and other quirks of the weapons in your arsenal.

If you’re still looking for a PS5, you should check out the Walmart Black Friday deals as the retailer has stocks of the PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle for $559. It’s unclear how much time you’ve got left to buy the bundle though, because, with the extremely high demand for PS5 Black Friday deals, it may sell out within a matter of hours. There’s no reason to hesitate if you don’t own the PS5 yet — click that Buy Now button to finally get your hands on one.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
This PS5 controller Black Friday deal drops the price by $20
Geoff Keighley holding DualSense.
Save $100 on the Nintendo Switch with this bundle, but it’s selling fast
A child plays Big Brian Academy: Brain vs. Brain on Nintendo Switch.
This Dell gaming laptop is $350 off for Black Friday – now $600
Dell 15 Gaming Laptop front view showing display and keyboard deck.
Live now: Save $50 on the Microsoft Xbox Series S Digital Edition deal
An Xbox Series S stands upright next to an Xbox wireless controller.
Apple Watch Black Friday deals: Save on Series 8 and Ultra
Best Black Friday Apple Watch Deals 2022
Google Black Friday deals: Save on Pixel 7, Pixel Buds and Pixel Watch
Google UK Offices, London.
Nintendo Switch Black Friday Deals: The best early offers
A person plays Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on a Nintendo Switch in handheld mode.
AirPods Black Friday deals: Save on AirPods Pro and Max
Best Black Friday AirPods Deals
2-in-1 laptop Black Friday deals: Dell, HP and Microsoft from $99
Best Black Friday Laptop Deals
Sonos Black Friday deals: Save on speakers and soundbars
A white Sonos Sub (3rd Gen) in a living room setting.
Best Buy Black Friday deals: TVs, laptops and air fryers
Best Buy Black Friday
Walmart Black Friday deals: Laptops, TVs and more
Walmart Black Friday
Dell Black Friday Deals: Save on XPS 13, Alienware gaming PCs and more
Best Dell Black Friday Deals