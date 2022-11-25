Gamers who have been patiently waiting for stocks of the PlayStation 5 to become available in this year’s Black Friday deals should head over to Walmart’s website to pick up the PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle, which you can purchase for $559. A discount wasn’t expected for this recently-released bundle, but it has been difficult to find it for sale anywhere. You need to hurry if you want it though because we’re pretty sure that stocks won’t last long. After all, it’s the third PS5 restock we’ve seen in the last three days.

Why you should buy the PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle

If you don’t own the PlayStation 5 yet, getting God of War Ragnarok as your first game will show you what you’ve been missing. The sequel to 2018’s God of War showcases the capabilities of the PS5 with its amazing graphics, while further polishing the combat system and adding more customization options compared to its predecessor. This is the best showing of Kratos yet, so if you’re a fan of the warrior once known as the Ghost of Sparta, then you’ll want to take the ride on his latest adventure.

In addition to a full game voucher for God of War Ragnarok, the bundle includes a DualSense wireless controller, which introduces haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. These features change the gameplay experience and give developers more freedom than ever. For example, in Astro’s Playroom, the haptic feedback simulates footsteps, raindrops, and other sensations with almost eerie precision, while in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, the adaptive triggers unlock alternate fire modes and other quirks of the weapons in your arsenal.

If you’re still looking for a PS5, you should check out the Walmart Black Friday deals as the retailer has stocks of the PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle for $559. It’s unclear how much time you’ve got left to buy the bundle though, because, with the extremely high demand for PS5 Black Friday deals, it may sell out within a matter of hours. There’s no reason to hesitate if you don’t own the PS5 yet — click that Buy Now button to finally get your hands on one.

