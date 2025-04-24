This PS5 bundle with our 2024 Game of the Year is on sale for just $449

Gamers who haven’t upgraded to the PlayStation 5: There’s an offer from Walmart that you won’t want to miss. The PlayStation 5 Slim Astro Bot bundle, which is usually sold for $560, is on sale for only $449. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on the savings of $111, but given the video game console’s popularity and the high demand for PS5 deals, we don’t expect stocks to last long. Hurry with your purchase if you don’t want to miss out!

Why you should buy the PlayStation 5 Slim Astro Bot bundle

The PlayStation 5 Slim Astro Bot bundle comes with the PlayStation 5 Slim, which is the 2023 refresh that’s more than just a slightly slimmer version of the popular console. The PS5 Slim also offers more storage space at 1TB from 825GB, which is pretty significant when you’re building your library of the best PS5 games. It’s backwards compatible with more than 4,000 PS4 games, which will help with your transition from the PlayStation 4 if you still have a backlog from the previous-generation console.

In addition to the console and a DualSense wireless controller, the PlayStation 5 Slim Astro Bot bundle comes with a digital copy of Astro Bot. The 3D platformer, which scored a near-perfect 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review, is our 2024 Game of the Year and the top winner in The Game Awards 2024. It’s filled with heartfelt cameos from various PlayStation franchises, and it takes full advantage of the capabilities of the DualSense wireless controller.

