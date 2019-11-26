This is the best PS4 bundle deal you’ll find on Black Friday

The PlayStation 4 is one of the best game consoles ever created, but there is a chance you haven’t been able to purchase Sony’s machine yet. If that’s the case, then Black Friday is the perfect time to correct it, as Sony is offering the console with a trio of excellent games for a heavily discounted price.

The PS4 “Only on PlayStation” Bundle comes with a slim model PS4 console equipped with a 1TB hard drive. That is plenty of space to store several AAA games, including the three included titles. The PS4 is capable of HDR, despite outputting games at 1080p resolution, and its Share button makes it a great choice for those looking to post gameplay clips or stream online. The new-style DualShock 4 controller packed with the console features a light bar right on the touchpad for easier viewing.

The three games packed with the console are all excellent as well. The Last of Us: Remastered is an updated version of the hit PlayStation 3 game, packaged with its DLC expansion and featuring 60 frames per second action. Horizon: Zero Dawn – Complete Edition, meanwhile, is a brilliant action-adventure and role-playing game with a unique take on combat and a mysterious world to explore. God of War barely needs an introduction, as last year’s soft reboot for the franchise is among the best action games ever created, with a satisfying story to boot.

At just $200, you are unlikely to ever see a bundle like this available for this price. Last year, a similar bundle included one game — Spider-Man — and was priced the same. That game, along with the other three titles, is included in Sony’s “Greatest Hits” line now, and can usually be found for around $20 on its own. If you are interested in further bulking up your collection once you get your system, the Greatest Hits lineup is the perfect way to do so.

If you’re in the market for more PS4 deals, be sure to check out our best PS4 Black Friday deals post. You can score big savings on games, accessories, and more during the upcoming weekend and Cyber Monday.

