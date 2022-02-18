Get a PlayStation Pulse 3D headset for cheap with this deal

One of the more interesting features of the PlayStation 5 is its Tempest 3D Audio, essentially an internal bit of software/hardware that can handle spatial audio on its own. Now, in most cases, any old headset can be plugged in and take advantage of that, but if you want to go wireless with your audio, the best option might be Sony’s Pulse 3D headset. It’s one of the few headsets on the market right now that wirelessly supports the 3D Tempest engine, and you can grab a pair at Daily Steals for just $87 after using the code DTPLSE at checkout, which probably makes it one of the best PlayStation deals of the day.

First-party hardware can sometimes be hit or miss, but luckily Sony has done a pretty good job with the Pulse 3D headset. Not only is it comfortable to wear, but the overall aesthetic matches the PS5, which we’d imagine is pretty hard to do given the particular curves of the console. The sleek design even hides the mic internally, avoiding a mic boom and the general “gamer headset” look that some might not particularly like. That being said, there is a downside, which is that the mic can sometimes pick up background noise; it isn’t ideal, although it’s not a dealbreaker either.

As for audio quality, it’s surprisingly good beyond just the 3D audio of the PS5, especially for a headset you can get for less than $90. The sound is crisp and clear, and the balanced audio profile makes for a better overall listening experience. However, the low-end muddling is still there, something common in almost all gaming headsets, unfortunately. Beyond gaming, the Pulse 3D still works pretty well for music and general use, at least where it’s supported, so you can use them beyond just playing on a PS5. You’ll also be able to get up to 12 hours of battery life, so they should more than cover most gaming sessions.

The Pulse 3D headset is a surprisingly good product for costing only $87, down from $93 at Daily Steals, although remember you need to use the code DTPLSE when you’re checking out to take advantage of the lower price. While you’re at it, check out some of our other gaming deals.

