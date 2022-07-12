Ever since Sony debuted its WF-1000XM4 noise-canceling wireless earbuds in 2021, two things have been true: they’ve been some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy, and, they’ve never dropped below $200. As of today, only one of those statements holds true, and we’re not talking about the price. Well, except we are — thanks to this very limited Amazon Prime Day headphones deal, Sony’s flagship wireless earbuds are now just $198. That’s 29% off their regular price of $280, and the biggest discount Sony has ever offered.

So they’re more affordable than ever, thanks to Amazon’s Prime Day deals shopping event, but does that make this a good deal? You bet. The WF-1000XM4 are absolutely packed with must-have features like noise-cancellation and transparency mode, plus wireless charging, wear sensors, customizable EQ, great battery life, and hi-res audio support. And the sound? It’s sublime.

Sony’s previous flagship, the WF-1000XM3, lacked protection from water, but even this has been fixed with the newer XM4, which have an IPX4 rating — good enough to protect them from sweat or even a rainy day. Another big improvement is battery life. The XM3 were no slouches here, but the XM4 are undoubtedly superior, with eight hours of playing time when you have noise -cancellation turned on, and up to 12 hours when it’s off.

Sony also added its own LDAC Bluetooth codec to the WF-1000XM4, which makes them hi-res audio capable when paired with an Android device that also supports LDAC (which most do). From a wireless audio point of view, LDAC delivers more detail (and thus better sound quality) than standard Bluetooth codecs.

If you’ve ever considered buying the WF-1000XM4, there’s never been a better time than right now. About the only thing that might get in your way is their size and shape — they’re not ideal for those with particularly small ears. We discuss that in our in-depth Sony WF-1000XM4 review. But if that’s not you, don’t hesitate, as we doubt we’ll see this price again (if at all) until the holiday shopping season.

