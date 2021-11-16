Many of the most in-demand products during the holidays are truly wireless earbuds, like the Sony WF-1000XM4 Black Friday deal. With wireless earbuds increasingly becoming popular, more people are making Black Friday earbuds deals part of their holiday shopping, both for personal use and gifting. Some of the most popular products, like AirPods and the Sony WF-1000XM4s, have massive price cuts that make them among the best Black Friday deals of the year. When looking for Black Friday headphone deals, you’d want to cast a wide net as far as brands and retailers are concerned.

Sony WF-1000XM4 Black Friday deal: Cheapest price today

Among the best true wireless earbuds on the market right now are the Sony WF-1000XM4, which offer top-tier audio quality and industry-leading noise cancellation. Right now, you can pick up these great earbuds at Best Buy for only $248, a discount of $32 from the original price of $280. If you’re looking for truly wireless earbuds that don’t compromise on sound, you should pick up this pair as soon as you can.

In our Sony WF-1000XM4 review, we called them “almost perfect wireless earbuds,” and that’s not an exaggeration. They have the most complete set of features on any wireless earbuds available right now. As soon as you listen to music on them, you’ll immediately notice the terrific sound quality with solid frequency response and incredible depth. If you love listening to bassy music with low-end details, these are perfect for you. They also respond exceptionally well to equalizers if you want to fine tune the sound.

These also have fantastic battery life, lasting for up to eight hours with active noise cancellation (ANC) turned off, and 12 hours when turned on. There are another two charges in the case, for roughly 24 hours of total playtime. They’re equipped with Sony’s industry-leading noise-cancellation tech that completely blocks out noise from your surroundings. You’ll also appreciate the call quality, which removes most background noise and allows you to sound loud and clear to the person you’re speaking to.

The Sony WF-1000XM4s are an excellent pair of earbuds for anyone who puts audio quality as their top priority. If that sounds like you, you can pick up a pair at Best Buy for just $248, which is $32 off on the original price of $280. If these sound like your ideal audio devices, you should hit the “Buy Now” button below. These extremely popular earbuds could go out of stock anytime, so you better hurry!

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations