Sony’s AirPods alternative earbuds are $50 off today

Andrew Morrisey
By
The Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless headphones.

Apple’s AirPods are a tremendously popular set of headphones, but if you’re in the market for AirPods deals, they can often be difficult to find any of significance. Sony has a competing set of in-ear headphones, the XF-1000XM4, which are an almost perfect pair of wireless earbuds, and they’re currently discounted to just $230 at Best Buy. That’s a savings of $50, as the high-quality headphones typically cost $280. Free shipping is included, and you can even pick them up in store within an hour at most locations.

If you’re in the market for some AirPods alternatives, there’s a strong case to be made for the Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds as the best earbuds at any price. They bring just about everything a person could hope for in a set of in-ear headphones. Great sound quality is a given on any headphone checklist, and the Sony WF-1000XM4 tick that box. They offer great battery life as well, with up to 24 hours of listening time, and they also include wireless charging functionality with an included charging case. Even when put up against the Apple AirPods Pro, the Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds continue to be an enticing option.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds have been completely redesigned, including a sleeker, less chunky appearance compared to previous models. Sony claims these earbuds have set a new standard for noise cancellation, utilizing dual noise sensor microphones and a new Integrated Processor V1, which all combine to produce more stable noise concealing and less distortion at any volume. Water resistance, easy pairing with mobile and desktop devices, intuitive touch controls, and a speak-to-chat function round out the top features of the Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds. They’re an impressive set of earbuds that look good, sound good, and fit nicely into your tech ecosystem.

While there are many headphone deals to ponder right now, there are few better than this discount on the Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds, which are currently marked all the way down to just $230 at Best Buy. That’s a savings of $50 off the regular price of $280. Free shipping is included, and in-store pickup is available at most locations as well.

