 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Sony’s True Wireless AirPods Pro rival is $30 off for Prime Day

Jesse Hollington
By

Sony WF-1000XM4

Amazon’s Prime Day deals have prompted many other retailers to get in on the action too, and there’s a sweet offer in the Best Buy Prime Day deals on some highly-acclaimed earbuds in this Sony WF-1000XM4 Prime Day deal. Normally $280, you can get them today for .

Why you should buy the Sony WF-1000XM4 True Wireless noise-canceling in-ear headphones

Sony WF-1000XM4
Sony

Even though Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 get much of the attention these days, Sony’s WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds are a near-perfect rival. The AirPods Pro 2 and Sony WF-1000XM4 are almost neck-and-neck when it comes to sound quality and features like noise cancellation. That’s a good thing for Android fans since it means Sony offers a great set of earbuds for those who don’t live in the Apple ecosystem.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 set themselves apart from other wireless earbuds by offering impressive battery life and advanced codec support. You’ll get up to eight hours of listening time even with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) enabled and a staggering 12 hours when ANC is off. That’s without putting them back in the included case, which offers enough juice for two more full charges. In the event that the buds run out of juice, you can get another hour of listening time with only five minutes in the case.

The XM4 also include support for Sony’s high-quality LDAC Bluetooth codec, which promises to get you much closer to lossless audio quality, plus Sony’s DSEE Extreme digital signal processing that can upscale compressed digital music to make it sound even better. Depending on what you pair them with, these may be the best-sounding true wireless earbuds you can buy right now.

There’s no doubt that Sony’s WF-1000XM4 are a great set of earbuds, and at only $250 in this week’s best Prime Day headphone deals, it’s a great time to jump in if you’ve been considering a new pair of true wireless earbuds.

Editors' Recommendations

Prime Day: top-rated portable Anker Nebula projector is $80 off
Anker Nebula Capsule portable projector.
Save $500 on Dell’s XPS 15 MacBook Pro rival for Prime Day
Dell XPS 15 9520 front view showing display and keyboard deck.
This 75-inch TV is a steal at $550 in the Best Buy’s Prime counter-sale
The Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K Smart Fire TV hangs in a living room.
This 3-in-1 AirPods, Apple Watch, and iPhone wireless charger is 16% off
Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for iPhone, Apple Watch, and Apple AirPods.
Best Prime Day Robot Vacuum Deals for October 2022
Prime Day 2022 robot vacuum deals graphic.
Get a Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Dot for $40 today (save $65)
Two people saying hi with a Ring Video Doorbell Wired.
Best Prime Day Monitor Deals for October 2022
Prime Day 2022 monitors deals graphic
Best Prime Day Instant Pot Deals for October 2022
Prime Day 2022 Instant Pot deals graphic.
Best Prime Day Air Fryer Deals for October 2022
Prime Day 2022 Air Fryer deals graphic.
Best Prime Day iPhone Deals for October 2022
Prime Day 2022 iPhone deals graphic.
You can upgrade to a 55-inch 4K TV for less than $300 — here’s how
A TCL 65-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV mounted on a living room wall with an image of the Northern Lights on screen.
Dell Black Friday Pricing Sale: Save on laptops and more
The Dell XPS 13 on a table with the Start Menu open.
Best Buy just knocked $200 off this Chromebook — now just $99
acer chromebook 15 asus a202 dell 3100 hp 14a g5 deals amazon best buy pre memorial day sales review herofull 768x479 c