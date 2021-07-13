  1. Deals
You deserve noise-canceling earbuds – and they’re super cheap today!

When seeking out the best earbuds or headphones, you might think the priority should only ever be on sound quality, but a good pair of earbuds or headphones can benefit your life in far more ways than that. Notably, great noise cancellation means you can spend more time soaking up your favorite music or podcasts without being distracted by annoying noises elsewhere amongst your surroundings. They can even prove to be a great anxiety-soothing silent escape depending on how you use them. That’s why now is a great time to buy the Sony WF-SP800N True Wireless Noise-Canceling In-Ear Headphones. Inexpensive at just $98 at Best Buy, saving you over $100 on the usual price, these are a great way to enjoy music and solitude for far less than usual. Let’s take a look at why they’re so great.

The best noise-canceling headphones offer great sound and similarly strong active noise cancellation. As found in our Sony WF-SP800N review, that’s exactly what these offer. Everything about these earbuds is great, especially at this price. You get a comfortable and secure fit that works equally well whether you’re working out at the gym or simply going for a walk. Active Noise Cancellation means any ambient sounds are reduced so you can focus on what you’re listening to rather than being distracted by the gym noises around you, plus they can handle sweat or splashes without an issue.

They sound good, too, thanks to an Extra Bass feature that provides punchy low-end sound that’s ideal for an active lifestyle. Touch controls mean you can easily control them on the move with a Quick Attention function that means you can switch away from ANC any time you wish. They’re awesome for taking calls, too, with Google Assistant support helping you out as well.

While they might lack a wireless charging case, the Sony WF-SP800N pack in a remarkable nine hours of battery life with ANC switched on or up to 13 hours of power when it’s switched off. A quick 10-minute charge gives back 60 hours of playback as well.

The beauty here, of course, is the great noise cancellation. If you’ve never experienced Active Noise Cancellation before, you might think it sounds gimmicky but it’s actually incredibly useful. Being able to zone out and truly relax with your music or podcasts is a real game-changer and it’s well worth spending a little more on the technology.

Of course, right now, you don’t have to spend a fortune on noise-canceling earbuds with the Sony WF-SP800N down to just $98 at Best Buy. That’s a saving of $102 on the usual price making this a great time to see how noise cancelation can change your listening experience for the better.

Looking for other Sony headphone deals? We’ve got them with some great deals out there on all kinds of different Sony headphones. If you’re looking for a different brand, we also have all the best wireless headphone deals too to make sure there’s something appropriate for every budget.

The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

