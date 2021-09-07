If you’re still using basic headphones with low-quality audio, it might be time to invest in headphone deals. Among the more popular options are Sony headphone deals, particularly Sony WH-1000XM4 deals, but their predecessor, the Sony WH-1000XM3, are still viable alternatives. They’re on sale from Amazon at $135 off, bringing the headphones’ price down to just $215 from their original price of $350.

The main advantage of the Sony WH-1000XM3 is their noise-canceling feature, which can block out static noises such as those coming from vehicles, as well as office noise such as conversations. However, Sony’s algorithm will let alerting noises such as horns and sirens through, while pressure sensors adjust the level of noise-canceling to match the surrounding air pressure. There’s also a Quick Attention mode, which will let you turn down the volume of whatever you’re listening to by covering the right earcup with your hand, for instance when somebody is trying to tell you something.

When comparing the Sony WH-1000XM4 and Sony WH-1000XM3, the newer version may have some additional features, but the Sony WH-1000XM3 are still great headphones, especially for their cheaper price. Battery life remains the same at 30 hours on a single charge with noise-canceling activated, and up to 38 hours when the feature is turned off. Their design is also similar, save for a few minor tweaks, while the sound quality is still amazing.

The Sony WH-1000XM3 have been overshadowed by the Sony WH-1000XM4, but they’re still highly recommended headphones. They’re even better options due to Amazon’s $135 discount, which lowers their price to just $215 from their original price of $350. There’s no telling when the offer will disappear though, so if you’re already looking forward to listening to your playlists or watching your favorite shows with the Sony WH-1000XM3 on your head, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

The Sony WH-1000XM3 provide great value at their original price, so they’re must-buys with this discount from Amazon. There are other offers for Sony headphones though, if you want to look at alternatives. To make things easier for you, we’ve rounded up some of the best Sony headphone deals that you can take advantage of today.

