Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones get more than a $100 price cut at Amazon today

If you’re still using basic headphones with low-quality audio, it might be time to invest in headphone deals. Among the more popular options are Sony headphone deals, particularly Sony WH-1000XM4 deals, but their predecessor, the Sony WH-1000XM3, are still viable alternatives. They’re on sale from Amazon at $135 off, bringing the headphones’ price down to just $215 from their original price of $350.

The main advantage of the Sony WH-1000XM3 is their noise-canceling feature, which can block out static noises such as those coming from vehicles, as well as office noise such as conversations. However, Sony’s algorithm will let alerting noises such as horns and sirens through, while pressure sensors adjust the level of noise-canceling to match the surrounding air pressure. There’s also a Quick Attention mode, which will let you turn down the volume of whatever you’re listening to by covering the right earcup with your hand, for instance when somebody is trying to tell you something.

When comparing the Sony WH-1000XM4 and Sony WH-1000XM3, the newer version may have some additional features, but the Sony WH-1000XM3 are still great headphones, especially for their cheaper price. Battery life remains the same at 30 hours on a single charge with noise-canceling activated, and up to 38 hours when the feature is turned off. Their design is also similar, save for a few minor tweaks, while the sound quality is still amazing.

The Sony WH-1000XM3 have been overshadowed by the Sony WH-1000XM4, but they’re still highly recommended headphones. They’re even better options due to Amazon’s $135 discount, which lowers their price to just $215 from their original price of $350. There’s no telling when the offer will disappear though, so if you’re already looking forward to listening to your playlists or watching your favorite shows with the Sony WH-1000XM3 on your head, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Sony headphone deals

The Sony WH-1000XM3 provide great value at their original price, so they’re must-buys with this discount from Amazon. There are other offers for Sony headphones though, if you want to look at alternatives. To make things easier for you, we’ve rounded up some of the best Sony headphone deals that you can take advantage of today.

Sony WF-XB700 EXTRA BASS True Wireless Earbuds

$65 $130
These earbuds will suit your every speed for the perfect running experience. The pair is designed with secured fit for a no-hassle run and also has powerful bass that boosts your energy in every run.
Buy at Best Buy

Sony WF-1000XM3

$159 $174
The Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless ANC earbuds offer everything you'd expect from over-ear headphones but without the hassle, sizing down in both size and price but with all the musical prowess.
Buy at Amazon

Sony MDRXB50AP

$30 $50
While the Sony MDRXB50 wired in-ear headphones may not be the latest, they're still up to par when it comes to music quality, especially when the price tag is involved.
Buy at Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones

$215 $350
These immensely popular headphones are one generation old, but they still have all the features you need like exceptional sound quality, a built-in microphone, and killer noise cancelling.
Buy at Amazon

Sony MDRZX110NC Noise Cancelling Headphones

$48 $69
In the market for an affordable pair of Sony headphones? The Sony MDRZX110NC are perfect for the budget-friendly audiophile, capable of delivering high quality sound without as much of a premium.
Buy at Amazon

Sony WH-CH510 Wireless headphones

$38 $58
For a more affordable option that still offers the comfort and quality of the Sony brand, these over-ear headphones are perfect for casual use at home or in the office.
Buy at Walmart
