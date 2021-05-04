  1. Deals
Amazon is offloading the Sony WH-1000XM3 for super cheap now

As the world slowly returns to normal, getting away from the noise — whether watching TV at home, focusing at work, or just on the go — is more important than ever. That’s where these Sony headphone deals can make all the difference. And one of the best, the Sony WH-1000XM3 noise-canceling headphones, are available for $110 off at Amazon. Right now, they’re down to $240, an incredible price drop from their regular price of $350. Noise cancellation is the name of the game, and the WH1000XM3 noise-canceling headphones are the champs, so don’t miss out.

Our reviewers didn’t mince words when they examined the Sony WH-1000XM3, calling them “best in class.” We were sold on the customizable noise cancellation that was also supremely effective, the killer sound quality, the amazing battery, and the super-handy app. It’s hard to compete with these on-ear headphones, especially at more than 30% off.

Another area in which these headphones excel is comfort. They are lighter than previous versions, and Sony also reengineered their shape so they fit better on your head. But most importantly, Sony has smoothed out the exterior finish on the ear cups, virtually eliminating irritation. Plus, they fold up so that they’re easy to travel with.

Sony didn’t limit its improvements to just aesthetics, either. Under the hood, there’s an improved multimicrophone array system, which is important for filtering out unwanted noise and targeting your own voice during calls. This feature is particularly helpful when you’re using Zoom or FaceTime. And the sound quality is virtually unmatched. These headphones use the same drivers as Sony’s MDR-1AM2 headphones, which means the boomiest bass around.

Sony has also loaded these headphones with an Alexa-enabled voice assistant, and it has set up a one-touch system for supreme functionality. There’s a Smart Listening feature that senses your activity and adjusts noise cancellation accordingly, and there’s even an optional wired connection should you need it. On top of it all, there’s 30-hour battery life. Now beat that!

Noise-canceling headphones are practically a must-have these days, and the Sony WH-1000XM3 noise-canceling headphones are some of the best you’ll find. Right now, at Amazon, you can get a pair in matte black for just $240. That’s a shocking $110 off the regular price of $350. What are you waiting for?

