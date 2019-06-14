Digital Trends
Don’t miss your chance to pick up Sony’s best noise-canceling headphones on the cheap

Josh Levenson
Commuting has to be about the worst thing ever. Children are screaming, wheels are screeching, horns are beeping, and people are wheezing. Fortunately, it can all be blocked out with a good set of wireless noise-canceling headphones — and there are none better than the Sony WH-1000XM3, which are now on sale for $289 (down $60).

We’ve been massive fans of the WH-1000XM3 for as long as we can remember, naming them the best headphones of 2018 and awarding them a coveted score of nine out of ten in our review. Why? Because they look, sound, and feel fantastic. The noise-canceling is superb, too — making them the perfect all-around travel companion.

The noise-canceling is so good in fact that it’s not only capable of blocking out static sound coming from vehicles, like aircraft, buses, and trains, but also variable noises commonly heard in an office environment. That covers everything from the constant shriek from the struggling coffee machine to coworkers with a roaring laugh.

They’re also smart. When an airline attendant, coworker, to travel mate approach, for example, you can wrap your hand over the right earcup to instantly pause the song; subsequently allowing sound from the surrounding area to ooze in, so you can hear exactly what they have to say. When you remove your hand, the track will resume.

You won’t be disappointed with how the WH-1000XM3 sound, with Senior Editor Caleb Denison noting that studio recordings are intimate and impeccably produced, while live music recordings come across wide, expensive, and highly immersive — all factors that contributed to the aforementioned nine out of ten score we awarded them.

The one downside is that being wireless, the WH-1000XM3 do need to be charged. To be honest, though, it’s not that much of an inconvenience (if any at all) as they can last for around 30 hours on a single charge, with Bluetooth and noise-canceling turned on the whole time, which is longer than any single flight currently in operation.

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: The Sony WH-1000XM3 are a must-have even when they aren’t on sale, so the chance to snag a pair for $60 off is not one to be missed. Honestly, you really won’t find a better blend of performance, features, or comfort — even if your budget could take you to the moon and back.

Bargain hunters on the lookout for more unmissable deals should head over to our running list of the best Amazon Prime Day sales. We’ll be updating it from now through the big day, so we’d recommend making it your one-stop shop for all the latest savings. We’d also suggest following DT Deals on Twitter for live updates.

