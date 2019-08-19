Deals

Sony's best noise-canceling headphones get a sweet discount at Walmart

Timothy Taylor
By
Sony WH-1000xM3 headphones

There are a lot of headphones out in the market that promises great sound performance and effective noise-canceling, but not everything truly delivers. Not the Sony WH-1000XM3. These universally acclaimed wireless headphones blend killer sound with a truly outstanding noise cancelation in a beautifully designed and extra comfy package. In fact, we gave them a remarkable 4.5 out of 5 stars rating in our review back in 2018, calling them the best wireless noise-canceling headphones that you can buy.

Block out the sound of this troublesome world and immerse yourself into some sweet music for $52 less on Walmart. Instead of their usual price of $350, get these fantastic noise-canceling earphones for $298.

What makes the Sony WH-1000XM3 the best? A lot of reasons. For starters, this pair looks futuristically cool. Sony got rid of the rugged, leathery finish around the earcups and replaced it with a new plastic chassis, making a far sleeker silhouette. The change in material made the WH-1000XM3 more lightweight and slenderer, enhancing their wearability. Plus, the swivel design of the earcups guarantees supreme comfort. The cups are ergonomically padded and made even larger for bigger ears, and the material is nicely breathable, so you won’t feel uncomfortably hot even after long wear. The headband also doesn’t squeeze as tightly as most headphones do, and the cups fold up neatly for easy storage in their traveling case.

Aside from their pleasing aesthetics, the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are not messing around in the noise-canceling department. Thanks to Sony’s new QN1 processor, this technology has dramatically improved both audio processing and noise cancellation. Turning on the ANC practically obliterated every loud sound in the environment, from people, and vehicles. The WH-1000XM3 also adapt their noise cancellation cleverly depending on where you are. Through Sense Engine, these headphones let in certain traffic noises like horns and sirens, so you won’t get run over by a car.

Music sound immaculate with these headphones, with 32-bit signal processing, a high signal-to-noise ratio, and low distortion. Studio recordings sound impeccable, while live recordings are completely immersive. Basses sound punchy and strong, but not overpowering the beauty and subtleness of the mids and highs.

You can operate these headphones through gestures aside from pushing buttons. When you cup your hand over the right earcup, music will automatically pause so you can have a conversation. Swiping and tapping also lets you play/pause, skip/return tracks, and adjust the volume. Lastly, the Sony WH-1000XM3’s battery life can last an epic 30 hours long between charges. Even charging these for just 10 minutes allows you to use them for five hours with active noise cancellation.

Outstanding build design, immense noise-canceling capability, fantastic acoustics, wonderfully easy operation, an insanely long battery life. What more can you ask for? Get the Sony WH-1000XM3 on Walmart for $298.

For more options and Labor Day sales visit these pages for our best noise-canceling headphones, true wireless earbuds, and wireless headphones.

