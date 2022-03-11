Newegg has Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones for 25% off!

If you’re not familiar with the headphone market, Sony’s WH-1000XM4 wireless Bluetooth noise-canceling headphones are considered one of the best you can get. In fact, we’ve even crowned them the best headphones, given their overall cost, performance, and features. Of course, top-end devices tend to be expensive, but if you want to pick up a pair of these excellent over-ear headphones, Newegg is having a sale right now that reduces them to $260 from their normal price of $348. That’s a whopping $88 discount and probably one of the best headphone deals you’re going to find today.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are probably best known for excellent active noise cancellation, which is considered industry-leading and works by using the two microphones in the earcups to transmit ambient noise to their noise-canceling algorithm. Even better, they have adaptive sound control, which essentially senses where you are and adjusts the noise-canceling accordingly. That means you don’t have to worry about adjusting between noise-canceling and transparency modes, as the headphones do it for you, providing a great hassle-free experience, especially if you like to use your headphones pretty much everywhere.

Besides that, the WH-1000XM4 headphones are just a pleasure to wear, with plush cushioning in the earcups and the headrest. That’s important because if you’re going to be using them everywhere, you want to have a comfortable experience, and with the roughly 30-hour battery life, you can go for quite a while without a recharge. Audio quality is excellent, considering that Sony has been in the audio game for several decades at this point, and this is one of the company’s premium products. The headphones don’t treat the bass as something flat and present depth when listening.

If you’re looking for a top-tier set of headphones that aren’t going to cost you an arm and a leg, the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless Bluetooth noise-canceling headphones are a great option, and with Newegg’s discount bringing them down to $260 from $348, it’s a perfect time to grab them. That being said, we have some other Sony WH-1000XM4 deals you can check out to grab a pair, or alternatively, you can look at all headphone deals for something else entirely.

