As part of the Best Buy Black Friday deals going on right now, you can buy the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones for just $250 saving you over $100 on the usual price. With noise cancelation technology and offering some great sound no matter what you’re listening to, they’re ideal headphones for the price whether you’re a regular commuter or looking to listen and relax at home. These are just some of the Black Friday deals going on right now with some major savings to be enjoyed.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are some of the best in the business. Exceptionally comfortable, they also provide great sound quality and similarly excellent noise cancelling functionality too. They’re easily some of the best headphones out there. For the price, you get industry-leading noise cancellation features with Dual Noise Sensor technology for extra effectiveness. Alongside that is an up to 30 hour battery life with a 10 minute quick charge giving back 5 hours of playback. Other features include adaptive sound control that automatically detects what you’re up to and adjusts the sound accordingly, plus there are convenient touch controls too. It’ll even pair up with two Bluetooth devices at the same time which is sure to be useful for the multitasking consumer. There’s also wearing detection so a proximity sensor knows exactly when you’re wearing them, pausing and playing as and when needed. It’s all these convenient features that make these particularly impressive headphones.

Normally priced at $350, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are down to just $250 right now at Best Buy for a strictly limited time only. Offering some of the best features you could want from wireless headphones, they are sure to delight anyone who buys them. The offer is all part of the Best Buy Black Friday deals going on so you’ll need to be quick to make sure you don’t miss out on this great offer.

