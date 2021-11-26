Upgrade your listening experience by picking up this amazing Sony WH-1000XM4 Black Friday deal that’s available at Best Buy right now for just $248, marked all the way down from their regular price of $350. The super-popular Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear wireless headphones are some of the best Black Friday headphone deals available. The shopping season is also littered with Sony WF-1000XM4 Black Friday deals, which are the more portable, in-ear counterpart to the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones. But if the over-ear option is what blasts your music best, get this deal right now.

Today’s best Sony WH-1000XM4 Black Friday deal

Why buy

Great comfort and style

Excellent noise canceling

Amazing battery life

Easy connectivity and multi-device pairing

Currently, you can grab a new set of Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones for more than $100 off their regular price. Free fast shipping is available for all Best Buy customers, making this the deal to grab if you want to ensure you’ll receive your new headphones in time for the holidays.

It’s no secret the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless noise-canceling headphones are at the top of everyone’s gift list this holiday shopping season, and we’re high on the headphones too, as we gave them a full five stars in our Sony WH-1000XM4 review. They are a good-looking, comfortable, and engaging set of headphones, made for studio professionals, weekend binge-watchers, or anybody looking to add some great sound to their home entertainment setup. The Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones interact well with any form of entertainment you may be looking to sit down with, offering touch sensor controls, multi-device pairing, speak-to-chat technology, and automatic pausing of whatever you’re playing upon removal of the headphones.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones also offer high-quality sound and industry-leading noise-canceling functionality, bringing a deeply immersive experience to your movie, music, and other digital content. And with up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge, and five hours of playback after just 10 minutes of charging, you can listen to your heart’s content this holiday season. The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones even come with a carrying case, USB-C charging cable, and a plug adaptor for in-flight use, so you can put them to good use wherever you may go.

Pounce quickly on this great Black Friday discount from Best Buy, which will save you more than $100 on the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones. They’re marked all the way down from $350 to a Black Friday sale price of $248, and the popularity of these already in-demand headphones is only increasing the longer this deal hangs around. Grab yours now while inventory lasts.

When does this Sony WH-1000XM4 Black Friday deal end?

There’s no definitive end date for this particular deal. However, this promotion is specifically for Black Friday, so there’s a good chance that this deal won’t continue past the day. On top of that, there’s probably a very limited number of Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones set aside for this particular deal, so they could run out of stock completely or revert the price back to normal even before the day ends. In previous years, we’ve seen premium headphones get totally sold out early, so if you’re considering picking up a pair, you should probably get this deal as soon as you can.

There’s really no reason to wait around if this Sony WH-1000XM4 Black Friday deal seems like the perfect pair of wireless headphones for you. There could be people checking these headphones right now and adding them to their carts. The longer you wait, the more likely it is that this deal will expire before you manage to hit the checkout button. On top of that, with the number of orders today, you can always just cancel your order if you find a better deal. However, we think that you should seriously consider Sony WH-1000X4 Black Friday deal if you’re looking for a big audio upgrade. Hop over to Best Buy and lock in that purchase before it’s too late!

Should you shop this Sony WH-1000XM4 Black Friday deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

Typically, Cyber Monday is a form of a rerun of the best Black Friday deals. Traditionally, that means you see a lot of the same deals but that’s far from guaranteed to happen every time. Particularly with stock shortages going on, you may not see the deal you want on Cyber Monday just because it was there a few days earlier. In which case, you should buy now to avoid disappointment.

Remember — if you do happen to see it cheaper on Cyber Monday, you can always cancel your previous order or even return the item if it’s too late and it’s already been dispatched. Just make sure that the new item still arrives pretty quickly so you don’t miss out.

