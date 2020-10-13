  1. Deals

Amazon discounts Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones by $50 for Prime Day

By

The fantastic Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones may have only just been released but that hasn’t stopped Amazon slashing the price on them as part of its Prime Day deals. Ordinarily priced at $350, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are down to just $300 right now, with a free $25 Amazon Gift Card thrown in for good measure. In terms of great Prime Day headphones deals, you can’t go wrong here with the Sony WH-1000XM4 proving to be some of the best wireless headphones out there.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 promise to offer industry-leading noise cancellation and that’s exactly what they offer. They’re fantastic at blocking out surrounding noises meaning you can focus on listening to your favorite music and podcasts. That won’t be an issue given the Sony WH-1000XM4 also sound great, utilizing Edge-A.I. with a Digital Sound Enhancement Engine co-developed with Sony Music Studios Tokyo to ensure you get the best audio experience at all times.

Any time you want to back out of the active noise cancellation mode, you can simply place your hand over the right ear cup to switch to a Quick Attention mode. Far easier than tapping buttons, right? And ideal for when you want to switch in and out regularly between your music and the rest of the world. The Sony WH-1000XM4 is even able to automatically detect your activity and balance the noise-canceling levels to an appropriate amount, saving you the need to adjust anything manually.

More Sony Prime Day Deals

Alongside that, there’s adaptive sound control to provide a more personalized listening experience along with along with 5 microphones that ensure any time you take a call through the Sony WH-1000XM4,, you get the best possible experience. Want crisper and superior call quality on your headphones? These are the ones for you. It’s like you’re talking to someone right next to you.

Further additions to the Sony WH-1000XM4 include things like touch sensor controls for easy switching between tracks, an updated and comfier design than previous Sony headphones, plus an impressive 30-hour battery life.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 also have Alexa built-in for added convenience so you get hands-free voice access to all your music and all the information that Alexa normally provides.

Truly fantastic over-ear headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are ordinarily priced at $350 but right now, they’re down to $300 as part of Prime Day. When it comes to great headphone deals you can’t go wrong here.

