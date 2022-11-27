 Skip to main content
The best headphones you can buy are discounted for Cyber Monday

Albert Bassili
By
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones seen in silver.

For a long time, the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones were at the top of the game regarding consumer audio and active noise cancellation technology. Well, it’s time for them to move over because their successor, the Sony WH-1000XM5, have taken the crown of best headphones. And right now you can take advantage of some great Cyber Monday deals, like this one from Best Buy, bringing the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones down to $348 from $400. That’s pretty good discount for new high-end headphones.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones

It’s hard to know where to start with the Sony WH-1000XM5, but the audio seems like a good idea, and we’re happy to say that even though they have smaller drivers, the audio fidelity is better than the XM4. Of course, at this end of the scale, a lot of it is subjective, but the truth is that there’s an overall finer and more subtle sound than the XM4. Bass response is also rather excellent without being too overwhelming to the whole soundstage. That means the overall tuning is more flat and likely to appeal to more folks, whereas if you prefer something bass-heavy and punchy, you might still prefer the XM4.

The ANC has also received a big upgrade with a whopping eight different mics and two ANC-specific chips to cancel out external noise, and are even better than the Apple AirPods Max. Comfort also got a boost, and the XM5 headphones manage to be a whole 8.81 ounces lighter than the XM4, making them some of the most comfortable headphones to wear over a long period. With 30 hours of playtime with ANC on and roughly 40 hours with ANC off, you’ll get a lot of use out of them and will likely want to keep them on all the time. Just be aware that they aren’t great for any strenuous activity because they shift too much, and even Sony discourages that type of use.

Overall, the XM5s are great, and the deal from Best Buy bringing the price down to $348 makes them a little more affordable. That said, it’s worth looking at our comparison between the Sony WH-1000XM5 vs. XM4 to see which one works best for you, as well as some of the other Cyber Monday headphone deals you can take advantage of.

