Amazon Prime Day is finally here with the best bargains you’ll see this season. If you’re looking to upgrade your shabby pair of headphones to a wireless one then this annual sale couldn’t have come at a better time. With big brands like Sony, Sennheiser, Beats by Dre, and Bose all competing to corner the market, wireless headphones come with a hefty price tag and discounts hardly make for a regular occurrence. Bless your Monday morning with a 55% price cut on the Sony Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones WH-CH700N. Normally priced at $198, this awesome pair of headphones can be yours for only $90. Cut a deal with Amazon today while stocks last — and definitely before the offer expires at 5 a.m. tomorrow (July 16, 2019) morning.

Wireless noise-canceling headphones are probably God’s gift to commuters and other frequent travelers. This sort of headphone doesn’t give you the hassle of dealing with tangled cables and blocks out distracting and unwanted noise as soon as you plop them on. Simply pair your device via Bluetooth and zone out into an immersive listening experience with no strings attached. One push is all it takes and the Sony WH-CH700N activates the noise-canceling function. The Artificial Intelligence Noise Cancellation (AINC) embedded in this piece of tech analyzes background sound and adjusts it for optimal performance in noisy environments like airplanes.

The built-in Li-ion battery holds up to 35 hours of power so you can tune into your favorite songs, podcasts, or stream multimedia content most of the day. Should you run out of battery, the supplied cable lets you listen anytime and extend the noise-canceling mode for at least another 50 hours. Sony WH-CH700N is geared to deliver high-quality sound every time with 40-millimeter drivers producing a wide frequency range and a Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) to boost the quality of compressed files.

The design highlights the combination of comfort and convenience. The metal slider on the headband lets you adjust the headphones to the perfect size suitable to your head, while soft oval earpad cushions your ears for a snug and secure fit. As mentioned, commuters and travelers would love these headphones for their portability. The swivel design makes for easy packing, as the earcups can simply be folded flat.

The Sony Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones WH-CH700N is complemented with Apps for both Android and iOS users. The Headphone Connect app allows you to customize settings to uncover the perfect sound that suits your taste while connecting it to the Alexa app would enable hands-free voice access to music, calls, and more. With the specs and functions that come along with the Sony WH-CH700N, the 55% price cut is just the cherry on top. Prime Day sure has its perks and this $90 deal on a pair of $200 headphones is definitely not one to be missed.

