Digital Trends
Deals

Amazon drops 55% off deal on Sony wireless noise-canceling headphones for Prime Day

Kaitlyn Gilles
By
best headphones prime day 2018 sony wh ch700n

Amazon Prime Day is finally here with the best bargains you’ll see this season. If you’re looking to upgrade your shabby pair of headphones to a wireless one then this annual sale couldn’t have come at a better time. With big brands like Sony, Sennheiser, Beats by Dre, and Bose all competing to corner the market, wireless headphones come with a hefty price tag and discounts hardly make for a regular occurrence. Bless your Monday morning with a 55% price cut on the Sony Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones WH-CH700N. Normally priced at $198, this awesome pair of headphones can be yours for only $90. Cut a deal with Amazon today while stocks last — and definitely before the offer expires at 5 a.m. tomorrow (July 16, 2019) morning.

Wireless noise-canceling headphones are probably God’s gift to commuters and other frequent travelers. This sort of headphone doesn’t give you the hassle of dealing with tangled cables and blocks out distracting and unwanted noise as soon as you plop them on. Simply pair your device via Bluetooth and zone out into an immersive listening experience with no strings attached. One push is all it takes and the Sony WH-CH700N activates the noise-canceling function. The Artificial Intelligence Noise Cancellation (AINC) embedded in this piece of tech analyzes background sound and adjusts it for optimal performance in noisy environments like airplanes.

The built-in Li-ion battery holds up to 35 hours of power so you can tune into your favorite songs, podcasts, or stream multimedia content most of the day. Should you run out of battery, the supplied cable lets you listen anytime and extend the noise-canceling mode for at least another 50 hours. Sony WH-CH700N is geared to deliver high-quality sound every time with 40-millimeter drivers producing a wide frequency range and a Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) to boost the quality of compressed files.

The design highlights the combination of comfort and convenience. The metal slider on the headband lets you adjust the headphones to the perfect size suitable to your head, while soft oval earpad cushions your ears for a snug and secure fit. As mentioned, commuters and travelers would love these headphones for their portability. The swivel design makes for easy packing, as the earcups can simply be folded flat.

The Sony Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones WH-CH700N is complemented with Apps for both Android and iOS users. The Headphone Connect app allows you to customize settings to uncover the perfect sound that suits your taste while connecting it to the Alexa app would enable hands-free voice access to music, calls, and more. With the specs and functions that come along with the Sony WH-CH700N, the 55% price cut is just the cherry on top. Prime Day sure has its perks and this $90 deal on a pair of $200 headphones is definitely not one to be missed.

Looking for more options? Check out what we have on the best headphone deals for Prime Day, true wireless earbuds, and more from our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best Prime Day deals 2019: Walmart, Apple iPad, and 4K TV discounts
Up Next

Best Prime Day deals 2019: Walmart, Apple iPad, and 4K TV discounts
sony wh xb900n review wireless headphone mem 2
Deals

These early Prime Day wireless headphone and earbud deals are all under $100

Need a pair of reliable wireless headphones or earbuds with powerful sound quality that won't break the bank. Here are a few from brands like Beats, Sony, and Sennheiser, all affordable under $100.
Posted By Ehab Zahriyeh
Sony Wireless In-ear Sports Headphones
Deals

Sony wireless in-ear sports headphones are $50 off before Prime Day 2019

If you're after a rugged and water-resistant pair of workout earbuds, read on: The Bluetooth-connected Sony wireless in-ear sports headphones, which pack active noise canceling and boosted bass, are on sale right now for $50 off.
Posted By Lucas Coll
plantronics products amazon prime day deal wireless noise cancelling backbeat pro 2
Deals

Plantronics wireless earbuds and headphones get price cuts ahead of Prime Day

Whether you’re looking for noise-canceling headphones for your daily commute or the perfect earbuds to gift to your gym buddy, we have you covered. Check out these amazing deals from Amazon’s early Prime Day sale.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Bose QuietComfort 25 side2
Deals

Bose QuietComfort 25 headphones are $160 off during early Prime Day deals

Bose, one of the leading makers of audio equipment in the world, has perfected its noise-canceling headphones. Amazon is offering the Bose QuietComfort 25 at the discounted price of $180, $165 less than its original price.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
tp link and kasa smart plug light switch dimmer deals wifi mini by 3
Deals

Amazon cuts up to 69% off prices of Kasa smart plugs and more for Prime Day

July 15 marks the start of Prime Day 2019. Kicking things off at 12 a.m. PT are these price cuts on Kasa products. Get up to 69% off these smart home devices when you order through July 16.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
wi-fi router deals
Smart Home

Amazon cuts prices on Google Wi-Fi mesh network router for Prime Day

Amazon cut prices on Google Wi-Fi mesh wireless network devices for Prime Day 2019. Google Wi-Fi systems mesh network routers are expandable. If you use a conventional router and want faster Wi-Fi, these deals can help you save.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best amazon prime day deals 2019
Deals

Here are some early Prime Day deals and a rundown on the main event

The best Amazon Prime Day deals have finally arrived. 4K TVs, Nintendo Switch bundles, iPads, and more are all on sale during this 48-hour stretch. Now is the time to find the savings you've been waiting for.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Best Prime Day 4K TV Deals
Deals

Best Prime Day 4K TV deals: Sony, TCL, and Vizio get price cuts

You don't have to wait until Black Friday to score a fantastic deal on 4K TV — Amazon Prime Day 2019 has arrived, and with it oodles of discounted top-rated 4K televisions from the likes of Samsung, TCL, and Vizio.
Posted By Josh Levenson, Caleb Denison
Sony PlayStation 4 Slim
Gaming

Get a lot of PS4 games for just a little cash during Prime Day

Amazon's Prime Day includes big savings on PS4 games, consoles, and accessories, and this year the event lasts two days. These are the best Prime Day PS4 deals available right now.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
smartphones
Deals

The best Prime Day smartphone deals: Samsung, Motorola, Google, and more

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is here, and there are a ton of great deals on smartphones worth looking into. Whether you're looking for a new iPhone or an Android device, there should be a Prime Day 2019 deal for you.
Posted By Christian de Looper
simplisafe security system amazon prime day deal 10 piece wireless
Deals

This SimpliSafe Security System kit gets a 30% price cut for Amazon’s Prime Day

With high-performing sensors and excellent monitoring solutions, the SimpliSafe Wireless Security System hits all the right marks in 24/7 home protection. Normally $550, Amazon’s Prime Day deal cuts its price down to $385.
Posted By Erica Katherina
crazy good amazon pre prime smart home bundle on myq garage opener and cloud cam door control with app
Smart Home

Amazon makes deep price cuts on myQ Smart Garage Hub deals for Prime Day 2019

We were excited when Amazon dropped the price for the myQ Smart Garage Opener hub in early June and the deal is even sweeter for Prime Day 2019. Amazon bundles the myQ hub with a Cloud Cam indoor security camera in a second awesome deal.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon drops prices for arlo pro home security cameras prime day add on camera 3
Smart Home

Arlo Pro home security cameras get steep discounts for Amazon Prime Day

Outdoor security cameras rank as one of the most frequently added smart home devices and Arlo's rechargeable indoor/outdoor wireless cameras are highly rated. Amazon dropped the prices on three Arlo Pro camera options for Prime Day 2019.
Posted By Bruce Brown
breville bv650xl amazon prime day lightning deal bov650xl
Deals

This Breville Smart Toaster Oven gets a 28% price cut in time for Prime Day

Get Breville's Compact Smart Oven (BOV650XL) for 28% less than its usual price of $180 on Amazon. Just be sure to hold up your end of the deal while the offer stands till 3:30 p.m. today.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles