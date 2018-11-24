Share

Music can change the way you think, the way you focus, and in some cases, the way you move. Listening to beats and melodies is just part of being a human being after all. With so many different distractions vying for our attention, music is one of the only things that can cut through the noise and rise above it all. Which is why having a decent pair of noise-canceling headphones can be so valuable. When the white noise of the world gets too loud, you can just slip on those cushy music earmuffs and disappear into the rhythm.

When it comes to choosing a pair of noise-canceling headphones, however, the process can be rather daunting if you don’t know what you’re looking for. With brands like Beats by Dre, Sennheiser, Bose, and Sony on the market, the options can get pretty overwhelming, but there are really only three things you need to factor into your decision: sound quality, style, and price. Which is what makes this deal on the Sony WH-CH700N Wireless Headphones such a bargain. They may not be the absolute best headphones on the market, but at just $99, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better set of cans at such a low price point.

Though that 50-percent discount is rather intriguing, it’s the specs of these Sony headphones that are the real draw. With a 35-hour battery life, wireless Bluetooth connectivity, and adjustable noise cancellation, there really isn’t anything bad to say about them. They even support hands-free calls and voice assistants, allowing for a seamless connection to your Android or iOS device. So if all you’re looking for is a great pair of wireless headphones for work, travel, or just everyday use, the Sony WH-CH700N is an excellent entry-level option.

You can pick up this sweet set of noise-canceling headphones for just $99 from Amazon right now. Normally priced at $198, that 50-percent discount is something we thought we’d only see during Prime Day, but it seems we were mistaken. To take full advantage of the deal, just place the item in the cart and view the updated price. With fast and free shipping, you won’t need to worry about a long wait.

