These Sony noise-canceling headphones are 48% OFF today

Shoppers have a variety of options to choose from when buying from headphone deals, including AirPods deals, Beats headphone deals, and Bose headphone deals, among many others. However, Sony headphone deals are always popular among audiophiles because of products like the Sony WH-CH710N, which are available from Best Buy with an $82 discount that brings the noise-canceling headphones’ price down to just $98 from their original price of $180.

Sony currently holds the top spot in Digital Trends’ best noise-canceling headphones, so you know you’re getting a top-quality device with the Sony WH-CH710N. They utilize Dual Noise Sensor technology, with two microphones feeding forward and backward, to catch and block the sounds in your environment so that you can focus on whatever you’re listening to or watching.

The wireless headphones offer battery life of up to 35 hours on a single charge, with 60 minutes of playback restored after just 10 minutes of charging. They can last that long on your head as they’re very comfortable to wear with the adjustable metal slider and soft earpads. Meanwhile, the integration of digital assistants to the Sony WH-CH710N is flawless, with a long press on the action button calling your smartphone’s assistant so you can issue voice commands to search for information, control playback, and launch apps, among other functions.

If you’re in the market for new headphones, you definitely won’t be disappointed if you purchase the Sony WH-CH710N noise-canceling headphones. They’re available on Best Buy at $82 off, which lowers their price to just $98 from their original price of $180. It’s unclear how long stocks will last given the brand’s popularity, so if you want to take advantage of this offer to acquire the Sony WH-CH710N wireless headphones, you shouldn’t hold yourself back. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

Best Buy’s discount for the Sony WH-CH710N is very tempting, but it’s not the only offer our there. If you’d like to take a look at other options for wireless headphones, but you prefer to stick with Sony, we’ve gathered some of the best Sony headphone deals that you can shop right now from different retailers.

