These Sony noise-canceling headphones are 48% OFF today

By
Sony WH-CH710N headphones
Nick Woodard/Digital Trends

Shoppers have a variety of options to choose from when buying from headphone deals, including AirPods deals, Beats headphone deals, and Bose headphone deals, among many others. However, Sony headphone deals are always popular among audiophiles because of products like the Sony WH-CH710N, which are available from Best Buy with an $82 discount that brings the noise-canceling headphones’ price down to just $98 from their original price of $180.

Sony currently holds the top spot in Digital Trends’ best noise-canceling headphones, so you know you’re getting a top-quality device with the Sony WH-CH710N. They utilize Dual Noise Sensor technology, with two microphones feeding forward and backward, to catch and block the sounds in your environment so that you can focus on whatever you’re listening to or watching.

The wireless headphones offer battery life of up to 35 hours on a single charge, with 60 minutes of playback restored after just 10 minutes of charging. They can last that long on your head as they’re very comfortable to wear with the adjustable metal slider and soft earpads. Meanwhile, the integration of digital assistants to the Sony WH-CH710N is flawless, with a long press on the action button calling your smartphone’s assistant so you can issue voice commands to search for information, control playback, and launch apps, among other functions.

If you’re in the market for new headphones, you definitely won’t be disappointed if you purchase the Sony WH-CH710N noise-canceling headphones. They’re available on Best Buy at $82 off, which lowers their price to just $98 from their original price of $180. It’s unclear how long stocks will last given the brand’s popularity, so if you want to take advantage of this offer to acquire the Sony WH-CH710N wireless headphones, you shouldn’t hold yourself back. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Sony headphone deals

Best Buy’s discount for the Sony WH-CH710N is very tempting, but it’s not the only offer our there. If you’d like to take a look at other options for wireless headphones, but you prefer to stick with Sony, we’ve gathered some of the best Sony headphone deals that you can shop right now from different retailers.

Sony WH-CH510 Wireless headphones

$40 $50
For a more affordable option that still offers the comfort and quality of the Sony brand, these over-ear headphones are perfect for casual use at home or in the office. more
Buy at Walmart
PERFECT FOR HOME OFFICES

Sony WH-1000XM3

$300 $350
Don't wait... now is your last chance to get the awesome Sony WH-1000XM3 at a steep discount while stores get rid of their remaining inventory to make room for the newer WH-1000XM4. more
Buy at Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones

$348 $388
These headphones consistently top "best of tech" lists for their exceptional noise cancelling, solid build, comfort, and great sound - everything you could want in a pair of headphones. more
Buy at Walmart

Sony WHXB900N Noise Cancelling Headphones

$148 $248
Easily switch from music to phone calls with these wireless Sony headphones, which have a built-in mic. The touch sensor also makes it easier to play, pause, and answer calls on the go. more
Buy at Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones and quick charge battery

$348 $490
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Over-Ear Headphones (Black) with Focus 10,000mAh Ultra-Portable LED Display Wireless Quick Charge Battery more
Buy at Walmart

Sony WF-XB700 EXTRA BASS True Wireless Earbuds

$65 $130
These earbuds will suit your every speed for the perfect running experience. The pair is designed with secured fit for a no-hassle run and also has powerful bass that boosts your energy in every run. more
Buy at Best Buy
