Deals

These Sony WH-XB700 wireless headphones are only $78 after Amazon’s 40% discount

Drake Hawkins
By
sony wh xb700 wireless headphones deal

The best headphones can cost you a couple of hundred bucks even with a deal. If you are looking for a budget-friendly Bluetooth headset from a trusted brand, check out the Sony WH-XB700. These quality wireless headphones are getting a 40% price cut on Amazon today, bringing them down to only $78.

The Sony WH-XB700 wireless headphones with Extra Bass normally go for $130. This Amazon deal saves you $52 on an already affordable pair of Sony headphones. That is more than enough to bring the price lower than our pick for the best budget wireless headphones in 2019.

Free yourself from cables when listening to music with a pair of these Sony WH-XB700 wireless headphones. You can seamlessly connect this headset with any device that has near-field communication (NFC) compatibility. Just tap your headphones to your smartphone or tablet to start. If NFC is not available, you can always sync using Bluetooth.

The WH-XB700 is part of Sony’s line of wireless headphones with Extra Bass. This feature enhances low-end frequencies to deliver a deep, punchy sound while maintaining vocal clarity. Reviews from verified Amazon buyers reported good sound quality, mainly because of the bass. You can even adjust the sound signature from the app’s equalizer for a more personalized listening experience.

Connect the Sony | Headphones Connect app to the Alexa app on your smartphone to enable voice-control on the WH-XB700. This lets you access your music by simply speaking into the microphone built into these wireless headphones. Download both apps and follow the setup instructions to start.

You can also easily switch between music and calls without removing your Sony WH-XB700 wireless headphones. Just press the multifunction button on the left. This allows you to speak into the built-in microphone to take calls hands-free. You can enjoy this convenient feature with a compatible smartphone.

These Sony WH-XB700 wireless headphones also come with impressive battery life. One full charge can provide you with up to 30 hours of continuous listening. When it is time to fill up again, just plug it in for 10 minutes to get 90 minutes of playback or leave it for four hours to get it to 100%.

Get yourself a pair of these Sony WH-XB700 wireless headphones for only $78 today. That is a 40% discount on a usually $130 portable audio device. Hurry and order while the deal is live.

Visit our Labor Day 2019 page to learn what to expect from your favorite retail stores’ sales on September 2. You can also check out our curated deals page for the latest tech discounts on the internet.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

It's time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for August 2019
Up Next

Amazon drops price of the Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar by $200
sennheiser hd 440bt bluetooth wireless headphones deal 4
Deals

These Sennheiser wireless headphones are down to only $90 on Amazon

Sennheiser is known for producing world-class audio devices. If you want one of their high-quality headsets without spending a fortune, check out the HD 4.40BT wireless headphones. This headset is only $90 on Amazon now.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
sony noise cancelling headphones whc700n amazon deal wireless bluetooth over the ear wh ch700n
Deals

Walmart cuts a huge 35% off these Sony wireless noise-canceling headphones

From its original price of $200, Walmart cuts $70 off the Sony WH-CH700N wireless noise canceling headphones, so it can now be yours for only $130. You can also order it from Amazon with an awesome price of $128.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
Sennheiser PXC 550
Deals

Amazon cuts the cost of Sennheiser wireless headphones by up to 29%

If you're in the market for top-tiered headphones, the Sennheiser wireless headphones with a noise-canceling feature are just right for you. This is your best chance to get yours as Amazon cuts up to 29% on its price.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
Sony-WH-1000X-M3
Deals

Sony’s best noise-canceling headphones get a cool price cut on Amazon

Drowning out the sound of the outside world isn’t as difficult when you have a pair of quality noise-canceling headphones. One of the best pairs out there, the Sony WH-1000XM3, is discounted on Amazon right now.
Posted By Erica Katherina
best cheap vacuum deals
Deals

Suck up the savings with these vacuum cleaners on sale for $100 or less

Keeping your floors clean around the home is a constant chore. To help make things a whole lot easier, we've picked out some great vacuum cleaner deals available right now, from full-sized upright models to robot vacs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon fire tv sale on streaming media sticks dvrs and smart stick with alexa voice remote player 1
Deals

Amazon’s having a Fire TV sale on streaming media sticks, DVRs, and smart TVs

Amazon dropped prices on most Fire TV products in a combination back-to-school and Labor Day sale. After Prime Day 2019 retailers are prepping for a busy Fall, Amazon didn't hesitate to take deep price cuts on the Fire TV products.
Posted By Bruce Brown
gopro action cam amazon walmart deals hero 7 silver
Deals

The GoPro Hero 7 Silver is at its cheapest price ever on Amazon

If the price tag of the GoPro Hero 7 Black gives you a bit of heartburn, the Hero 7 Silver is a great alternative. You get many of the Black's features for a fraction of the price, and it's 24% off at Amazon right now.
Posted By Ed Oswald
lenovo yoga chromebook c630 7
Computing

The best Chromebook deals available in August 2019

Whether you want a compact laptop to enjoy some entertainment on the go, or you need a no-nonsense machine for school or work, we've smoked out the best cheap Chromebook deals -- from full-sized laptops to 2-in-1 convertibles -- that won't…
Posted By Luke Larsen
samsung 50 inch ru7100 deal walmart 4th of july sale class smart 4k uhd tv
Deals

You won’t want to miss this incredible deal on a 75-inch Samsung 4K TV

There has never been a better time to buy a 4K TV — there's a barrel of 4K content, a near-endless selection of televisions to choose from, and oodles of incredible deals, like this 75-inch Samsung, which is now on sale for $500 off.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Apple iPad Pro 2018
Deals

The 2018 Apple iPad Pro Wi-Fi tablet gets a huge $124 discount on Amazon

If you have been holding off on buying the Apple iPad Pro because of its price, now is the time. The best tablet for 2019 gets a $124 discount on Amazon today. This deal is more affordable than the one we previously found.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
Sony WH-1000xM3 headphones
Deals

Sony’s best noise-canceling headphones get a sweet discount at Walmart

There are a lot of headphones that promise great sound performance and effective noise-canceling, but few choices can deliver like the Sony WH-1000XM3. These wireless cans blend killer sound with truly outstanding noise cancellation.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
best headphones sony sh-1000mx2
Deals

Best headphone deals for August 2019: Apple AirPods, Bose, and Sony

If you're looking to snag a fantastic pair of headphones — be it wired, wireless, or noise-canceling — on the cheap, you've come to the right place. We rounded up all of the best deals available right now.
Posted By Josh Levenson
2012 apple macbook pro amazon renewed deal 13 notebook computer
Deals

This Amazon-renewed 2012 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro is only $374 today

If you are in the hunt for MacBook deals, check out this Amazon-renewed 2012 Apple MacBook Pro. You can get this late-generation Apple notebook for only $374. That is a steep price cut even for an older MacBook Pro model.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
Samsung 2019 Q90
Deals

The best 4K TV deals for August 2019: Samsung, LG, and Vizio

A good 4K smart TV is the only way to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. If you're looking to take your home entertainment to the next level, then we've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll