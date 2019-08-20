Share

The best headphones can cost you a couple of hundred bucks even with a deal. If you are looking for a budget-friendly Bluetooth headset from a trusted brand, check out the Sony WH-XB700. These quality wireless headphones are getting a 40% price cut on Amazon today, bringing them down to only $78.

The Sony WH-XB700 wireless headphones with Extra Bass normally go for $130. This Amazon deal saves you $52 on an already affordable pair of Sony headphones. That is more than enough to bring the price lower than our pick for the best budget wireless headphones in 2019.

Free yourself from cables when listening to music with a pair of these Sony WH-XB700 wireless headphones. You can seamlessly connect this headset with any device that has near-field communication (NFC) compatibility. Just tap your headphones to your smartphone or tablet to start. If NFC is not available, you can always sync using Bluetooth.

The WH-XB700 is part of Sony’s line of wireless headphones with Extra Bass. This feature enhances low-end frequencies to deliver a deep, punchy sound while maintaining vocal clarity. Reviews from verified Amazon buyers reported good sound quality, mainly because of the bass. You can even adjust the sound signature from the app’s equalizer for a more personalized listening experience.

Connect the Sony | Headphones Connect app to the Alexa app on your smartphone to enable voice-control on the WH-XB700. This lets you access your music by simply speaking into the microphone built into these wireless headphones. Download both apps and follow the setup instructions to start.

You can also easily switch between music and calls without removing your Sony WH-XB700 wireless headphones. Just press the multifunction button on the left. This allows you to speak into the built-in microphone to take calls hands-free. You can enjoy this convenient feature with a compatible smartphone.

These Sony WH-XB700 wireless headphones also come with impressive battery life. One full charge can provide you with up to 30 hours of continuous listening. When it is time to fill up again, just plug it in for 10 minutes to get 90 minutes of playback or leave it for four hours to get it to 100%.

Get yourself a pair of these Sony WH-XB700 wireless headphones for only $78 today. That is a 40% discount on a usually $130 portable audio device. Hurry and order while the deal is live.

