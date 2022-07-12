Sony and Jabra have two things in common: They both make great earbuds and headphones, and their products rarely see super-steep discounts. So when I found the Sony WH-XB910 and the Jabra Elite 45h for 50% as a Prime Day headphone deal, I figured it was worth calling them out.

What I love most about these deals (other than the price) is that these two headphones satisfy very different needs, so there’s no need to worry about which one is best — it’s all about which one is best for you. Sony’s WH-XB910 are a noise-canceling set of over-ear headphones, while Jabra’s Elite 45h are a set of ultra-light on-ear headphones that possess massive battery life.

Think of the Sony WH-XB910 as a small step down from the company’s superb WH-1000XM4. They normally sell for $249, which is a reasonable price considering their many strengths, like great sound quality with very deep bass, effective active noise cancellation (ANC), helpful transparency mode, and a full set of customizations thanks to the Sony Headphones app. But at half price (just $124), they’re a bargain, and they’re probably the best headphones you can buy right now at that price.

Jabra’s Elite 45h were already the best headphones you could buy for $100 when they debuted, with a super comfortable fit and sound quality that defies expectations when it comes to an on-ear design. Now that they’re at $50 for Prime Day, I’d say they’re the best set of $50 headphones you can buy.

The Elite 45h may not have ANC or transparency mode, but if you don’t want to think about dying batteries, these cans are leaders when it comes to stamina: A massive 50-hour power supply is hidden in their light frame. The one thing to be aware of with the Elite 45h is that they’re wireless-only so you can’t connect them to an audio source with a cable.

If that’s a problem, the good news is that you’ll be able to find plenty of great deals on on Prime Day, which can turn any analog device into a wireless one.

