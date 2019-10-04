Walmart cuts the price of these Sony noise-canceling headphones by a cool $50

The best noise-canceling headphones you can get right now are the Sony WH-1000XM3. If their price tag is holding you back, the company is also offering various models that won’t break the bank. A solid pair is the wireless Sony WH-CH700N, and it’s discounted by $50 on Walmart at the moment.

This deal lets you score these Sony noise-canceling cans for only $148 instead of the usual $198. The purchase also comes with a large Knox Gear hardshell for protection and easy storage as well as a USB Bluetooth dongle receiver for convenient pairing with non-Bluetooth devices like laptops and desktop computers. Enjoy your music and other entertainment in total isolation by taking advantage of Walmart’s offer.

Outfitted with 40mm drivers, these Sony noise-canceling headphones are capable of producing dynamic sound with superb clarity in detail. They also step up the quality of compressed music, thanks to the Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE), which faithfully restores the sound closer to the original recording.

These Sony headphones boast an Artificial Intelligence Noise Cancellation (AINC) which adapts to your surroundings. It analyzes background noise for optimal performance wherever you are. For a more personalized listening experience, you can download the Sony Headphone Connect app to fine-tune the sound to your liking. This app comes with soundfield modes with multiple presets and customizable EQ settings, plus a Virtualphones Technology (VPT) that can mimic the sound style of an outdoor stage, club, arena, and more.

Connecting to your personal device is seamless. NFC-enabled devices can easily pair by touching them with the headphones’ body, while non-NFC units can always connect through Bluetooth. Aside from music, the Sony WH-CH700N are built with a high-quality microphone which makes it possible for you to have hands-free conversations on your smartphone. You can also activate your voice assistant, such as Siri or Google Assistant, through one of the in-ear control buttons.

Gear up for long listening sessions with the Sony WH-CH700N. Wireless operation delivers up to 35 hours of power while using the supplied cable provides unlimited playback coupled with up to 50 hours of noise-canceling performance. Don’t miss the chance to grab these excellent Sony noise-canceling headphones today at a discount. Go and order yours today for only $148 at Walmart.

