Upgrade your music-listening experience with a pair of new Sony wireless headphones. This Prime Day, the Sony WH-XB900N headphones are discounted to $123 — down $125 from their original price of $248. This is one of the best Prime Day headphone deals currently available, so don’t wait too long before purchasing them. With limited stock available during Prime Day, you never know when these headphones will run out.

The Sony WH-XB900N headphones come with advanced noise-canceling technology and voice-assistance compatibility. With Alexa built-in, you can ask your smart assistant to cue up your favorite tracks, switch up the playlist, and even check your daily appointments. You also don’t have to worry about missing out on an important conversation with your headphones on: Place your palm over the right earcup to immediately disable noise-canceling and turn your volume down. You’ll even be able to carry these headphones wherever you go thanks to their functional, foldable design. Get up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge as well. When you need some extra juice, a quick 10-minute charging boost will give you an additional 60 minutes of listening time.

Though all the above-mentioned features already elevate these headphones to a different plane, their best feature will always be their sound quality. With the powerful extra bass feature, you’ll feel every drumbeat reverberating in your ears, almost giving you the impression that you’re at a private musical festival. Even with the enhanced rhythm, you’ll still be able to hear every breath and crack in your favorite artist’s voice courtesy of studio-quality sound. You can even download the Sony Headphones Connect App to further personalize your sound and adjust your equalizer levels, as well as ambient sound settings. These headphones also come in two muted colures — black and blue — so you’ll be able to use these headphones in your workspace as well.

With advanced noise cancellation, a long battery life, and voice assistant compatibility, the Sony WH-XB900N Headphones are a steal at their low price of $123 — down from $248. Don’t hesitate before committing to this pair of wireless headphones — you won’t get another chance to shop these premium Sony headphones anytime soon.

