Sony wireless in-ear sports headphones are $50 off before Prime Day 2019

Lucas Coll
Wireless technology is taking over everything from phone chargers to headphones, and few among us find ourselves missing cables once they’re gone. Wireless earbuds, in particular, represent one of the best applications for the improvements that Bluetooth connectivity has experienced over the past few years, and there is an increasing number of workout-friendly models that pack additional improvements like water resistance and active noise canceling. One of these, the Sony wireless in-ear sports headphones, are on sale right now for $50 off, so if you’re in the market for a rugged pair of sport earbuds, then read on.

Rolled out last year as part of a new collection, the Sony wireless in-ear sports headphones are aimed at athletes and other active folks (although there’s absolutely no reason they can’t be your everyday Bluetooth earbuds, too). The Sony wireless headphones are IPX4-rated for water resistance, meaning they’ll hold up just fine to sweat and splashes, and they also come with four sets of earpieces – three standard ones in different sizes as well as one pair of ear hooks for extra in-ear stability – for you to find the perfect fit. With Amazon Prime Day 2019 in a few days, Amazon and Dell have rolled out competitive prices for the wireless headphones.

These Sony wireless in-ear sports headphones are the SP600N model and are an upgrade pick over Sony’s SP500N earbuds. What these ones have that the SP500N lack is active noise-canceling technology (the same found in the fully wireless SP700N), which detects exterior sounds and blocks them out so you can enjoy your music or other audio entertainment in privacy. The in-line mic also lets you take and make calls when synced with your phone, and the internal battery runs for up to six hours before needing a charge.

One of the few drawbacks of Bluetooth earbuds (aside from needing to remember to keep them charged up) is their price, as brand-name models can get a bit expensive – a few of our favorites ring in at more than $200. The Sony wireless in-ear sports headphones normally go for $150, which isn’t as bad, but this deal is even sweeter: Dell has them on sale for $100, saving you $50, while Amazon is offering them for a couple bucks less at $98.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

