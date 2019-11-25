Sony Drops Prices of the Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus for Black Friday

Sony is kicking off its Black Friday sales with discounts on two of its budget smartphones, the Xperia 10 and the Xperia 10 Plus. The deal has hit Amazon ahead of Cyber Week and drops the former’s price down to $298 from $349.99 and the latter’s to $328 from $430. The price cuts affect all the available color variants and are expected to last until the December 8.

Sony’s phones may not be frontrunners in your new smartphone search but depending on which apps you spend most of your time on, they are worth considering, especially after the discounts.

Their headline feature is the screen’s odd 21:9 aspect ratio which yields a relatively more cinematic and immersive experience while watching compatible movies and other content. On top of that, it’s also better suited for reading books and articles on the web. The 6-inch and 6.5-inch 1080p displays on the Xperia 10 and 10 Plus themselves stretch to the edges except for a huge top bezel.

Unlike the rest of the budget phones, the Sony Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus look sleek without trying too hard and also come with a body that you won’t have to struggle to wrap your hands around. The narrow dimensions mean you can comfortably hold either phone and don’t have to constantly worry about it dropping it.

Plus, the Sony Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus offer a decent set of cameras on the rear. The Xperia 10 has a pair of 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel lenses, the latter of which is a depth sensor for portrait shots. On the other hand, the Xperia 10 Plus carries a 12-megapixel standard shooter and an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor that enables 2x optical zoom.

As for the rest of the specifications, the Xperia 10 is powered by Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 630 chipset, 3GB of RAM, 64GB onboard storage which can be expanded through a MicroSD card, and a 2,870mAh battery that you can fast-charge over USB Type-C.

The Xperia 10 Plus justifies its higher price tag with a beefier Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, 4GB of RAM, expandable 64GB memory, and a 3,000mAh battery.

In our Sony Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus reviews, we found the phones to be ideal strictly for buyers who are looking for the best mobile movie experience. Apart from that, the Sony phones are a hit and miss and suffer from fundamental shortcomings like poor battery life, absence of enough 21:9 content, and limited performance.

If you are not yet convinced, there is a range of other smartphone deals you can check out. We expect more phone makers to drop prices on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

