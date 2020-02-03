Amazon and Best Buy drop huge deals on brand-name soundbars

It’s no surprise that wallpaper-thin TVs don’t have room for top-tier speakers. While watching with stunning visuals is a great experience, it can get annoying when the audio is not up to par. If you find adding a whole home theater system a bit much, soundbars are the way to go. They are slim, unobtrusive, and easy to set up. Some models can even imitate a full-featured surround sound system.

So you’ve finally decided to say goodbye to your TV’s tinny, muffled speakers. We’ve rounded up here top-rated soundbar systems from Bose, Sony, and LG, all of which are discounted by up to $300 off. Upgrade your viewing experience at home by jumping on these booming soundbar deals.

Bose SoundTouch 300 – $399 ($300 off)

Bose is known for incorporating excellent technology in its audio products, and it shows in the SoundTouch 300. This soundbar is outfitted with an array of sound tech that promises to bring out the best in everything you watch or listen to. These include the Adaptiq audio room calibration which fine-tunes the system’s sound to fit the area it’s in, the PhaseGuide technology that makes you feel as if the sound comes from everywhere, and the Quiet Port technology which virtually eliminates distortion for deep and rich bass. It also offers support for high-definition audio formats, including DTS and Dolby Digital.

In addition to upgrading the sound of movies and TV shows, this soundbar also works as a music player. Pairing it with your phone or tablet via Bluetooth allows you to instantly play your favorite tracks, while connecting it to your Wi-Fi network enables instant in-home listening without the need for your phone. With the companion SoundTouch app, you’ll have quick access to popular music services like Spotify and Deezer, the radio, or your stored music library. The app also lets you customize presets and take total control of your listening experience.

The SoundTouch 300 is a sleek device through and through. It flaunts a premium glass top with aluminum-grade durability, complete with a perforated wrap-around metal grille that looks just as posh. It’s easily controlled using the universal remote and can also respond to voice commands when hooked up with an Alexa-enabled device. Compact and slim, it can be placed near the TV or mounted on a wall.

Checking all the right boxes in terms of looks, sound performance, and functionality, the Bose SoundTouch 300 makes a great addition to your entertainment setup. You can score it now on Amazon for only $399 – that’s a hefty $300 off the standard $699 price tag.

Sony HTX9000F – $400 ($200 off)

Something at the same price range as the Bose SoundTouch 300 is the Sony HTX900F. But what makes this deal a bit sweeter is the inclusion of the 100W amplified wireless subwoofer. It efficiently transmits bass energy to the room for powerful, tight dynamic bass response, making everything livelier and more immersive. From the roar of a concert to a thrilling car chase, be ready to experience your favorite shows like you are part of the action.

Whether it be for shows, music, movies, or games, trust that this Sony soundbar will deliver everything in amazing clarity. It has the Dolby Atmos which creates virtual height channels to add an immersive three-dimensional surround sound, complete with a voice enhancement feature for greater clarity in conversations or dialogue-driven scenes. Five sound modes are available as well, further enhancing your entertainment experience.

In true wireless convenience, the Sony HTX900F connects to the TV via Bluetooth. That way, you can place the soundbar anywhere to your liking and stream music wirelessly from your smartphone or tablet. It also has slots for HDMI, optical digital audio, mini jack, and USB, providing easy connectivity options with other devices. The 4k pass-through means you’ll be able to enjoy great sound and picture quality for the latest home cinema formats.

Normally selling for $600, this Sony soundbar and wireless subwoofer bundle is up for grabs on Best Buy for only $400. Order now and walk away with $200 in savings.

LG SL6Y – $250 ($150 off)

If the first two options are too rich for your blood, you might want to consider the LG SL6Y instead. This model comes equipped with the leading audio processing technology that LG claims is even better than CD audio quality. This tech can reproduce a high 24-bit sound resolution which is as close to the original sound as you can get. Another headline feature is the DTS Virtual: X, which is responsible for delivering a three-dimensional cinematic surround sound even without the use of extra speakers. The included subwoofer just makes the listening experience even better, with pounding bass making you feel as if you are part of the scene.

Since different genres and content come with various sound profiles, we tend to think constantly reaching for the remote to adjust the volume is something that is unavoidable. Not with this LG soundbar, though. It has an adaptive sound control that automatically adjusts the sound level depending on what you are watching. As you switch from sports to drama to action, or when a show takes a commercial break, the soundbar adapts to provide the optimal listening experience.

Pairing this soundbar to your TV and other devices is a breeze. It utilizes Bluetooth 4.2 for seamless syncing and can also connect via the LG Sound Sync (works with select LG TVs). There are also ports available for HDMI, USB, and optical audio devices for further connectivity options.

Bring your music, movies, and other entertainment to new heights by getting your hands on the LG SL6Y. This soundbar and subwoofer package is available on Best Buy for only $250, leaving you with $150 in savings.

