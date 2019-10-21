Amazon cuts the price of these Sennheiser noise-canceling headphones by $50

The increasing amount of noise pollution nowadays has made the use of noise-canceling cans more and more common. For people looking to concentrate on the tasks before them or enjoy an isolated listening experience, there’s no better alternative. If you are planning to buy one, check out Amazon’s deal on the Sennheiser HD 4.50 Special Edition. Normally retailing for $200, these Sennheiser noise-canceling headphones can be yours for only $150.

Sennheiser stands alongside Sony and Bose as reputable brands in the audio tech industry. The company has been consistently dedicated to creating products that surpass expectations and set new benchmarks in audio. The same is true with the HD 4.50 SE wireless noise-canceling headphones. This pair offers just about everything music aficionados with active lifestyles look for: Wireless connectivity, intuitive ease of use, exceptional comfortability, and amazing sound.

With the HD 4.50 SE, Sennheiser combines the power of sound and active noise cancellation to upscale your listening experience. The brand’s proprietary drivers do a great job of lifting every track with thundering bass all while maintaining a detailed and well-balanced sound. The NoiseGard technology, meanwhile, virtually eliminates unwanted background noise so you can focus on your music. Listening sessions are delightful, whether you are on a plane, a train, or a noisy street.

These Sennheiser noise-canceling headphones connect through Bluetooth and near-field communication (NFC), providing you with true freedom of movement. They are estimated to last for up to 19 hours with NoiseGard active noise cancellation engaged and up to 25 hours with the NoiseGard switched off. When the headset is out of power, you can still continue listening battery-free via the supplied detachable cable.

From an aesthetic point of view, the HD 4.50 SE scream sleek and minimalist. Their side-swiveling ear cups and foldable headband design make them easy to bring around or tuck away in the included protected case. The earcups are also generously padded for comfortable all-day wear and built with mounted controls for convenient adjustments in terms of volume, changing of tracks, and managing incoming calls.

Don’t let tangled cables or unwanted noise get in the way of your music or productivity. Order these special edition Sennheiser noise-canceling headphones for only $150 instead of the usual $200 on Amazon.

