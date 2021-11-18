  1. Deals
This 50-inch 4K TV is only $199 at Walmart (yes, you read that right)

Jennifer Allen
Black Friday TV deals are a huge part of the Black Friday deals season and we’ve found an astonishing offer among them. Right now, you can buy a 50-inch 4K TV for just $199 at Walmart. Seriously, $199! Reduced from $328, the Spectre 50-inch 4K TV is a truly fantastic deal for anyone on a tight budget. You really won’t want to miss out on this exceptionally sweet deal. Grab it now while stocks last. It’s likely to sell out fast.

At this price, the Spectre 50-inch 4K TV might look too good to be true, right? OK, so it won’t compete with the very best 4K TVs out there, but it’s still pretty good. There is a catch though — it’s not a smart TV, so there’s no streaming functionality here. Fortunately, you can just add on one of the best streaming devices and reap all the benefits for not much extra cash. You may even already own a device that will let you stream through your TV such as a gaming console.

Now that we’ve got the catch out of the way, the Spectre 50-inch 4K TV is well worth checking out if you need a TV for your kitchen, den, or, well, pretty much anywhere. If you want a TV in your bathroom, this is a great price. It offers all you could need like three HDMI ports so you can easily hook up all your devices at once, plus there’s a USB port, too. A slim, bezel-brush pattern design means it even looks pretty stylish given the price point you’re dealing with.

Normally priced at $328, this Spectre 50-inch 4K TV is just $199 right now and we can’t see you finding a 4K TV for less this Black Friday. It’s available at Walmart. Snap it up now before Walmart runs out of stock. That’s sure to happen fast as this is hands-down one of the best Walmart Black Friday deals out there.

