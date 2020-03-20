  1. Deals
Get a $300 prepaid Mastercard when you switch to Sprint and bring your phone

By

Thinking about switching wireless carriers but want to keep your phone? Sprint has launched a fantastic offer for consumers who are tired of their high wireless bill, but love their phone! Now through April 9, bring your phone and your number to Sprint and get a $300 prepaid Mastercard just for switching!

The process is super simple. You just need to check that your device will work on the Sprint Network, order a Sprint SIM card, choose your plan, and activate the device. 90 days later, you get a $300 prepaid MasterCard in the mail. It’s as simple as that, and perfect if you’re looking to switch networks right now.

The offer works with any of Sprint’s plans right now, but the Unlimited Kickstart plan is one of the most popular options. For just $35 per month per line, you get unlimited minutes, text messages, and data. The text messages and basic data even work in more than 200 worldwide destinations, too. No annual contract and with Sprint’s 100% Total Satisfaction Guarantee, you can try out the network and see the savings for yourself.

You can also bring an iPad or other tablet over to Sprint and get unlimited data for $15 per month, or enroll your watch for $10 per month.

There are a few restrictions when it comes to streaming, including that you can only watch or listen to content in standard definition, but that’s the same as the much more expensive Unlimited Basic option, so it still works out as a great deal.

Sprint now offers LTE Advanced, which is essentially a superior version of 4G, promising that the network is 2x faster than ever before and more reliable, too.

If you love your current phone and have no interest in upgrading any time soon, the Sprint BYOD offer is sure to be the best deal for you: $300 for switching to Sprint is a great way to save money.

Remember though: The Sprint BYOD $300 Prepaid Mastercard deal only lasts until April 9, so move fast to take advantage of the offer.

