Sprint Unlimited Kickstart is a service plan that’s actually worth switching for

Lucas Coll
By
Sprint

If you’re like most people, you’ve likely stuck with your phone service provider for several years — probably one you chose based on service coverage and maybe because you got a good deal on a flagship device you had been eyeballing. And while carriers regularly offer deals and other offers to new customers, these enticements are usually not enough of a reason by themselves to make the jump. Sprint’s new Unlimited Kickstart service plan, however, might be the one exception.

More often than not, carriers offer these “new subscriber” promotions in the form of bill credits that you have to wait months or even years to get back, or maybe you’ll get a discounted bill for a few months. That’s hardly sufficient for many of us to go through the hassle of switching service providers. But if you’re a heavy phone user, this Sprint Unlimited Kickstart package is a bit more attractive: It gives you unlimited talk, text, and data for just $25 per month, with no restrictive annual contract required.

Sprint’s straightforward and cost-effective approach is great for people who use their phones a lot, but Unlimited Kickstart is also a nice option for anyone looking for a new carrier but is turned off by “introductory offers” that are short-lived and not really worth it in the long run. There are a few caveats with Unlimited Kickstart, however: Video streams on the network when using your unlimited data are limited to 480p, music to 500 kbps, and online game streaming is bottlenecked at 2 Mbps, but if this isn’t more than you planned to do on a phone anyway, the savings are a worthy trade-off.

As far as your phone, you’ve got a number of options: You can always bring your own CDMA-compatible device to the Unlimited Kickstart service, but if you’re in the market for a new one, Sprint has plenty available for both Apple and Android users. A handful of great flagships — the Samsung Galaxy S10 (all models), iPhone 8, and Google Pixel 3, to name a few — are also on sale right now, letting you stack your savings even further if you want.

Looking for unlocked smartphone deals? We’ve found some of the best savings on mobile devices to help you upgrade your plan and your phone at the same time.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

