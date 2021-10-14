While shoppers prepare for this year’s Black Friday deals, retailers like Staples are also getting ready for the annual shopping holiday. You no longer have to wait to start your shopping though, as you can already take advantage of some early Staples Black Friday deals that have gone online.

Staples is offering discounts on different product categories with its early Black Friday deals, including price cuts for a 27-inch Acer monitor, the AirPods Pro, and the Asus VivoBook 15 laptop. If none of these listings catch your eye, feel free to look around, as there’s surely something from Staples that you want to purchase.

HP OfficeJet Pro 8210 – $120, was $160

Any home office or small business will benefit from having its own printer, but you don’t have to break the bank with options such as the HP OfficeJet Pro 8210. You can connect the inkjet printer to your computer through Wi-Fi or an Ethernet cable, and you can print files from a flash drive or sent directly from a smartphone or tablet. It offers a print speed of 22 pages per minute, while you can easily navigate through its function with the 2-inch display and keypad. Staples is selling the HP OfficeJet Pro 8210 printer for only $120, after a $40 discount to its original price of $160.

27-inch Acer K2 Series monitor – $140, was $160

After upgrading your PC, you shouldn’t stick to your old monitor. Go for affordable options like the 27-inch Acer K2 Series K272HL, which features a Full HD LCD monitor with a connection to your computer through its VGA or HDMI port. The monitor supports 16.7 million colors, with a viewing angle of 178 degrees both horizontally and vertically. You can purchase the 27-inch Acer K2 Series K272HL from Staples at $20 off, which brings the monitor’s price down to just $140 from its original price of $160.

Apple AirPods 2 – $169, was $199

The 2nd-generation AirPods work extremely well with iOS devices, as you can easily pair the wireless earbuds with your iPhone or iPad by simply moving them close while the charging case is open. They also provide quick access to Apple’s digital assistant by simply saying “Hey, Siri,” while promising more than 24 hours of battery life when including the juice from the charging case. Apple fans looking for Black Friday headphone deals should take advantage of Black Friday AirPods deals, such as Staples’ $50 discount for the AirPods 2 that lowers their price to $199 from their original price of $249.

Apple AirPods Pro – $199, was $249

The AirPods Pro incorporate everything that’s great about the AirPods, including the easy pairing with iOS devices and a battery life of more than 24 hours when including the charging case. Apple then makes notable improvements such as the addition of active noise cancellation, sweat and water resistance to protect against intense workouts and sudden rain, and customizable silicone tips for a more secure fit. The AirPods Pro, which also promise better audio quality, are on sale from Staples for just $169, down $30 from their original price of $199.

Asus VivoBook 15 – $530, was $620

There’s always no shortage of Black Friday laptop deals, with options such as the Asus VivoBook 15. The laptop is powered by the Intel Core i5 processor and 12GB of RAM, so it will be able to keep up with all your daily tasks, while its 15.6-inch Full HD screen provides immersive visuals. It also comes with the Asus BacGuard anti-bacterial treatment, which helps keep surfaces clean and sanitary, and a 256GB SSD for storage, which should be more than enough to safeguard your important files and to install your essential software. Staples is offering a $90 discount for the Asus VivoBook 15, bringing the laptop’s price down to a more affordable $530 from its original price of $620.

