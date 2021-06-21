Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Amazon’s Prime Day deals are rivaled by few others when it comes to offering deep markdowns on the hottest tech, but for things like office supplies and furniture, that’s not necessarily the case. Retailers like Walmart and Best Buy are also getting in on the action, but if you’re specifically after the best Prime Day office chair deals and Prime Day gaming chair deals, then Staples is the place you need to be shopping. Read on to find out why, and then get ready to shop the Staples Prime Day deals that are on offer right now.

If you spend hours sitting at a desk all day, be it for work, study, or gaming, then you already know the importance of having a good chair. Every one of us has at some point in our lives had to suffer sitting in a lousy seat for too long, but parking your rear in a poorly designed chair can cause worse things than discomfort: It can promote poor posture, lead to joint and muscle problems, and even result in chronic pain. Such stress injuries are all too common in the modern world where we spend much of our time in environments that aren’t exactly tailored to human biology. Investing in a good office or gaming chair can go a long way in rectifying this.

Given that Staples is the go-to destination for virtually all things office-related, it should come as no surprise that this retailer is a great place to shop for top-tier office furniture. It’s easily the best place to shop for Prime Day office chair deals that outclass those of other outlets. These include deep discounts on Staple’s own house brand as well as on top names like Bush Furniture, Union & Scale, and La-Z-Boy, among others. The savings cover everything from simple office seating to leather executive chairs.

Staple’s isn’t all business, however: It also has plenty of great Prime Day gaming chair deals up for grabs right now, with nice discounts on ergonomic high-back racer-style chairs that will have you enjoying your video games in style and comfort. Whatever sort of chair you’re after, though, Staples is the place to score it for Prime Day, so check out the sale below to get shopping and enjoy savings of up to 50% or even more:

