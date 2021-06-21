  1. Deals
Staples is the best place to buy an office chair this Amazon Prime Day

By
best cheap gaming chair deals - Homall racer gaming chair

Amazon’s Prime Day deals are rivaled by few others when it comes to offering deep markdowns on the hottest tech, but for things like office supplies and furniture, that’s not necessarily the case. Retailers like Walmart and Best Buy are also getting in on the action, but if you’re specifically after the best Prime Day office chair deals and Prime Day gaming chair deals, then Staples is the place you need to be shopping. Read on to find out why, and then get ready to shop the Staples Prime Day deals that are on offer right now.

If you spend hours sitting at a desk all day, be it for work, study, or gaming, then you already know the importance of having a good chair. Every one of us has at some point in our lives had to suffer sitting in a lousy seat for too long, but parking your rear in a poorly designed chair can cause worse things than discomfort: It can promote poor posture, lead to joint and muscle problems, and even result in chronic pain. Such stress injuries are all too common in the modern world where we spend much of our time in environments that aren’t exactly tailored to human biology. Investing in a good office or gaming chair can go a long way in rectifying this.

Given that Staples is the go-to destination for virtually all things office-related, it should come as no surprise that this retailer is a great place to shop for top-tier office furniture. It’s easily the best place to shop for Prime Day office chair deals that outclass those of other outlets. These include deep discounts on Staple’s own house brand as well as on top names like Bush Furniture, Union & Scale, and La-Z-Boy, among others. The savings cover everything from simple office seating to leather executive chairs.

Staple’s isn’t all business, however: It also has plenty of great Prime Day gaming chair deals up for grabs right now, with nice discounts on ergonomic high-back racer-style chairs that will have you enjoying your video games in style and comfort. Whatever sort of chair you’re after, though, Staples is the place to score it for Prime Day, so check out the sale below to get shopping and enjoy savings of up to 50% or even more:

More Prime Day office chair deals

In a hurry? We’ve rounded up some of our favorite Prime Day office chair deals below.

Union & Scale Essentials Mesh Task Chair

$80 $130
This Union & Scale Essentials office chair is both comfortable and well-built, capable of giving any professional working long hours a well-deserved seat to settle into everyday.
Buy at Staples

La-Z-Boy Bradley Leather Executive Chair

$250 $300
An executive professional deserves executive comfort in the shape of an office chair, decked out in luxurious bonded leather for a bold yet comfortable seat to complete any workspace.
Buy at Staples

Staples Hyken Mesh Task Chair

$155 $230
For the professional who wants to maximize their comfort while working, the Staples Hyken mesh office chair is a well-built office chair, complete with breathable mesh and its own head rest.
Buy at Staples

Hbada Office Chair

$140 $160
Comes in a simple yet elegant design, the Hbada mid-back office chair offers ample support for your back. It also has flip-up armrests so you can push the chair under your desk with no problem.
Buy at Amazon

Staples Marrett Mesh and Fabric Task Chair

$150 $170
This task chair features a mesh backrest and a padded seat for maximum comfort and breathability. The height and arms can be adjusted to your preference.
Buy at Staples

KaiMeng Mesh Office Chair

$43 $80
The KaiMeng mesh office chair features breathable mesh for supreme comfort in long seated work sessions. It also comes with adjustable armrest height, thick seat cushioning, and an ergonomic backrest.
Buy at Amazon

BDI Black Leather Task Chair

$549 $775
Here's an ergonomic office chair that has your comfort in mind. It has a mesh backrest, leather seat and headrest to ensure that you feel relaxed and feel no aches while working.
Buy at ABT

Staples Carder Mesh Fabric Desk Chair

$125 $230
Redefine comfort at your workspace with the Staples Carder office chair, designed for long hours of comfort with a breathable mesh back and fabric seat for maximum relief.
Buy at Staples

Staples Lockland Bonded Leather Big & Tall Managers Chair

$200 $250
Luxury meets comfort in this Staples office chair. It features a padded leather seat and backrest plus multiple adjustment settings for your total comfort.
Buy at Staples

Flexispot Bike Chair Desk Cycle

$280 $400
Workout while you work with the adjustable bike chair and desk cycle. Easily adjusts for use with standing desks. Quiet pedaling with adjustable resistance levels.
Buy at Amazon

Staples Kelburne Luxura Faux Leather Desk Chair

$120 $150
Sink into your work (and your seat) with the Staples Kelburne Luxura office chair, fully decked out in faux leather to give any working professional a comfortable seat to keep them relaxed for hours.
Buy at Staples

Wrought Studio Wall Street Task Chair

$130 $239
Made with durable CaressoftPlus cushions, Wrought Studio's office chair will make working more comfortable. It also comes with a spring tilt mechanism that lets you lean back while you stretch.
Buy at Wayfair

FlexiSpot OC3B Ergonomic Executive Mesh Office Chair

$175 $200
Breathable back office chair with passive lumbar support helps your back. Adjust the seat height, headrust, backrest, and arms for a custom fit.
Buy at Amazon

Mainstays Vinyl and Mesh Task Office Chair

$48 $54
Ideal partner for office desks, study tables, and gaming tables. This chair boasts generously padded back and seat for extra comfort, complete with a durable metal base for stability.
Buy at Walmart

Kelly Clarkson Home Lourdes Velvet Task Chair

$165 $229
Add color to your home office with this pink chair from Kelly Clarkson Home. It's made from upholstered velvet for an elegant look, and has a soft rounded seat cushion for comfort.
Buy at Wayfair
Discount with coupon on page

Gabrylly Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair

$290 $330
This chair provides four support points and a proper lumbar support. It's easy to adjust seat height, headrest, backrest, and flip-up arms to meet your needs -- good for sitting for long hours.
Buy at Amazon

Mainstays Mesh Task Chair with Plush Padded Seat

$39 $45
A blend of comfort, support, and mobility. This adjustable chair features a high backrest for sturdy support for your back and a generously padded seat for contoured comfort during long work days.
Buy at Walmart

Merax Ergonomic Adjustable Mesh Home Office Chair, Black

$206 $239
Stay productive and comfortable throughout the workday with this chair. It has a well-padded mesh seat, complete with armrests, tilt-lock mechanism, 360-degree swivel, and adjustable seat height.
Buy at The Home Depot

HON Sadie Leather Executive Ergonomic Swivel Chair

$100 $152
Everyone needs a durable office chair in their home office. This one from HON is made from sadie leather and can hold a weight of up to 250lbs. It's also ergonomic, perfect for supporting the back.
Buy at Amazon

Tempur-Pedic TP9000 Mesh Task Chair

$220 $274
This ergonomic chair is built with a mesh backrest for optimal air flow along with a durable padded seat for maximum support and comfort. Armrests and wheels are also in place for added convenience.
Buy at Staples

Bonded Leather Adjustable Desk Chair

$204 $260
This chair has adjustable armrests and a recliner function for ultimate comfort.
Buy at Walmart
