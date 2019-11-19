Walmart discounts these Star Wars Lego sets ahead of Black Friday

If you want to steer away from gifting kids with gadgets and electronics, Legos are some of the best toys on the market. They help build creativity, promote motor skills, and they develop problem-solving and planning skills. They aren’t meant just for children, though. There are also more complex sets suitable for adults. Either way, Legos offer a fun and exciting way to bond with the whole family.

We’ve rounded up here a few Star War Lego sets that are discounted on Walmart. They make excellent gifts for kids, Star Wars fans, and even yourself this coming Christmas. Take advantage of these deals now before the Black Friday and Cyber Week shopping craze kicks in.

Star Wars 2019 Advent Calendar Holiday Building Kit – $30, was $40

Holiday gifts for Star Wars fan can’t get any better than this Christmas building kit. This 280-piece set includes 24 buildable LEGO action minifigures, exciting vehicles, starship models, plus a collection of blaster weapons. There’s even a foldout playmat for exploring imaginative play and acting out epic Star Wars adventures. This building kit truly is an interesting way to get fans giddy about the holidays.

BUY NOW

Star Wars 20<sup>th</sup> Anniversary Edition Snowspeeder – $21, was $40

The star of this Lego set is an updated version of the original Snowspeeder vehicle model released in 1999. It comes with four minifigures: Luke Skywalker and Dak Ralter in pilot suits, a Rebel Trooper, and a bonus Lando Calrissian on a detachable stand. There are spring-loaded shooters, a stud shooter, and an elevating and rotating tower as well, plus weapons such as blasters and a blue Lightsaber. Play out unforgettable Star Wars Battle of Hoth scenes with this special-edition Snowspeeder Lego set.

BUY NOW

Star Wars AT-ST Raider Walker – $40, was $50

Immerse in galactic adventures with this unique building kit with a variety of play-starting features. This 540-piece Lego set features a brick version of the AT-ST Raider Walker from the hit TV series, The Mandalorian.H There are four minifigures and weapons included as well.

BUY NOW

Star Wars X-Wing Starfighter – $50, was $80

Take charge of the Rebel attack with the X-Wing Starfighter Lego set. This model is very detailed with the inclusion of retractable landing gear, an opening minifigure cockpit with a fire extinguisher, shooters, space for R2-DR, and a lever function for cruise and attack modes. It can transform from Luke Skywalker’s Red Five into Biggs Darklighter’s Red Three X-Wing. Luke and Biggs plus droids minifigures complete this set.

BUY NOW

Star Wars AT-AP Walker – $48, was $60

Add some heavy firepower to your Lego Star Wars collection with this AT-AP set. It features an impressive Imperial walker with articulated legs, a retractable third leg, as well as an opening top and sides that reveal a 2-minifigure cockpit. Completing this action-packed kit are Chewbacca, Clone Commander Gree, and Kashyyyyk Clone Tropper minifigures, plus 2 Kashyyyk Battle Droids.

BUY NOW

Star Wars BB-8 – $89, was $100

A faithfully reproduced Lego incarnation of the diminutive BB-8 from the new Star Wars trilogy, this building kit makes an ideal gift for any Star Wars fan. It comes with 1,100 pieces, each meticulously detailed to look authentic when assembled. You can even play around with it when completely set up; turning the wheel will rotate the head, open the access hatch, or extend the welding torch. With a display stand, a decorative fact plaque, and a small BB-8 figure included, this set also makes a great accent piece in your home or office.

BUY NOW

Looking for more gift options other than these Star Wars Lego sets? Head over our curated deals page for exciting discounts on premium toys and gaming products, or check out our compilation of Black Friday and Cyber Monday gaming deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations