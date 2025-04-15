 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Start drawing today: get your Simply Draw 7-day free trial

By
drawing while viewing instructions on an ipad
Simply Draw / Simply Draw

Ever wish you could learn how to draw, only to get overwhelmed by where to begin? Maybe it’s the blank page, maybe it’s that inner critic whispering you can’t even draw a straight line. Either way, you’re not alone. Simply Draw, a guided drawing app from the makers of Simply Piano and Simply Guitar, is designed to change that and right now, you can try it for free with a 7-day trial.

What is Simply Draw?

Simply Draw is a beginner-friendly drawing app that offers step-by-step lessons to help users learn the fundamentals of drawing in a fun, approachable way. Designed for total newcomers, the app offers interactive feedback, intuitive controls, and bite-sized tutorials that cover everything from basic shapes to simple characters and objects.

Whether you’re picking up a digital pencil for the first time or returning to a long-lost hobby, Simply Draw makes it easy to start. And the 7-day free trial gives you full access to explore the app’s features before deciding to commit.

Related

Why Try the Simply Draw 7-Day Free Trial?

  • Risk-Free Exploration: Try the Simply Draw app without spending a cent. Cancel anytime during the 7 days.
  • See Fast Results: Many users report being able to draw recognizable shapes and figures within just a few lessons.
  • Premium Access: You’ll unlock all the lessons and features during the trial—no watered-down preview.
  • Perfect for Beginners: This isn’t about talent; it’s about progress. The app is designed specifically for people who think they “can’t draw.”

If you’ve been searching for a “learn to draw app free trial” or a “beginner drawing app” that doesn’t feel overwhelming, Simply Draw is a strong contender. And yes, it’s just as friendly and easy to use as other JoyTunes favorites like Simply Piano.

What Can You Achieve in 7 Days?

young person drawing at coffee table
Simply Draw / Simply Draw

A week with Simply Draw is more productive than you might think. Within 7 days, you can:

  • Complete the introductory drawing course
  • Learn to sketch basic shapes and lines
  • Draw simple, charming characters
  • Get comfortable with the app’s interface
  • Build confidence in your creative ability

It’s enough time to decide if drawing is a hobby you want to keep pursuing and if Simply Draw is the right tool to support that journey.

How to Start Your Free Trial

Getting started is easy:

  1. Visit Simply Draw’s website
  2. Click the “Start Free Trial” button
  3. Follow the sign-up prompts

That’s it. No pressure, no credit card traps. Just you, your screen, and the chance to finally explore your creative side.

Whether you’re looking for a guided drawing app, a creative hobby, or just something fun and low-pressure, Simply Draw is worth checking out. Take advantage of the 7-day free trial and start sketching your first masterpiece today.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nikki Dual
Nikki Dual
Nikki is a tech-savvy problem solver, deal hunter, and self-proclaimed gadget enthusiast. She has an English degree from San…
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 has a buy one get one free offer today
The side and bezel on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

In the world of smartwatches, Samsung is a brand that reigns supreme. Now and then, the company drops some pretty cool smartwatch deals, and there’s an awesome one on the docket as we speak. For a limited time, when you purchase a brand-new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, you’ll get an additional Galaxy Watch 6 or Galaxy Watch 6 Classic for free! 

When you’re on the Galaxy Watch 6 product page (linked above), scroll down to “Limited Time Bundle Offers” to see the BOGO bundle.

Read more
NordVPN Memorial Day deal: Get 74% off and 3 months free
NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.

NordVPN has the best VPN deals right now as part of its Memorial Day sale with up to 74% off some of its plans. If you sign up today, you can snag the Ultimate plan for the equivalent of $6 per month for two years with three months included for free. It works out at $162 for the first two years which is tremendous value. Alternatively, there’s the Plus package for $4 per month aka $108 for the first two years, or the Basic plan for $3 per month or $83 for the first two years. In all cases, there’s three extra months included for free. If you’re keen to learn more about the benefits of a VPN, keep reading or simply hit the button below to commit to a purchase.

Why you should sign up for NordVPN
NordVPN is one of the best VPNs around and ideal if you want to feel more secure while connecting to networks on your travels. A VPN effectively creates a safe tunnel leading to a secure line of communication between the computer and the VPN. It means outside observers cannot see the data passing between them as you gain an additional layer of security. It’s particularly useful if you’re using public Wi-Fi but still want to access secure information such as your online banking.

Read more
Squarespace free trial: Build and host your website for free
Squarespace Fluid Engine screenshot.

With so many folks running their own websites these days, you may be considering getting one for yourself, and it's actually surprisingly easy to build a website without a ton of effort. Even better, Squarespace is one of the biggest and most well-known website builders out there, and even offers things like domain hosting and Squarespace courses, which is pretty interesting. Of course, it is quite a financial investment, even if you take advantage of one of these Squarespace deals, so you'll be happy to know that there's a great free trial to test out if Squarespace is the service for you.
Is there a Squarespace free trial?

Yup, there's a Squarespace free trial. You don't even need a credit card to start out with one of the best website builders -- Squarespace -- so there's absolutely no risk. All you need to do is pick out a template that works for your needs and go from there.

Read more