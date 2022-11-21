 Skip to main content
Stream every World Cup 2022 game for just $20

If you’re keen to know how to watch World Cup 2022 this year without having to spend a lot of cash, we’ve found the right deal for you. All you need to do is sign up to Sling TV and you can stream the entire World Cup for just $20. That’s because Fox and Fox Sports is included in the Sling Blue bundle and right now, the streaming company is offering 50% off your first month bringing the ordinary price of $40 down to only $20. If you love to watch every match going, this is a fantastic bargain and that’s before you get into the other channels included as part of Sling Blue. Let’s take a look at why it’s so unmissable.

Why you should sign up for Sling TV

Sling TV is a great option for anyone seeking out one of the best live TV streaming services. It supports pretty much every device imaginable so it’s simple to set up. Sling Blue offers access to 41 different channels. The list includes AMC, BBC America, Bravo, CNN, Comedy Central, History Channel, MSNBC, and — of course — Fox. You get 50 hours of DVR storage included along with being able to stream across three devices at any one time. There’s enough entertainment here for the whole family with plenty of the most popular channels accessible through the service.

The real selling point here is that you can watch the entire World Cup in the space of one month of Sling Blue. There are 64 matches in all. 48 games form part of the group stages while there are eight in the round of 16 followed by the quarterfinals, semifinals and the final itself. We’re counting on seeing some of the world’s greatest soccer with the likes of Brazil and Argentina hotly tipped away to walk away with the trophy this year.

If you sign up for Sling TV today, you can enjoy Sling Blue for just $20 for the whole month. With the final of the World Cup scheduled for December 18, it’s perfectly timed to ensure you enjoy the whole tournament for $20. As well as that, there’s plenty of other content out there including news, movies, and TV shows for those times that a match isn’t playing. There’s no annual contract for Sling so you can cancel any time you want. Sign up today and you’ll soon realize what a truly versatile service it is.

