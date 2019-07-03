Share

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is heading to Paradise, Nevada this Saturday: UFC 239: Jones vs Santos is a pay-per-view event that will be lighting up the T-Mobile Arena, and we’ll see two standing champions defending their title belts. The main card will air exclusively via ESPN Plus and UFC Fight Pass; if you haven’t yet signed up for ESPN Plus and want to stream the action of UFC 239 online this weekend, then this bundle offer is the best way for you to grab your subscription and get the PPV package for half off. Read on to find out more about UFC 239 and how you can save.

The headlining fight on the UFC 239 main card is a battle for the light heavyweight title, with American champion Jon Jones (24-1) defending his throne against Brazilian challenger Thiago Santos (21-6). Santos has his work cut out for him if he wants to take the belt from Jones, but the Brazilian combatant — ranked number two on the UFC light heavyweight roster and coming into this fight on a four-win streak — is up to the task.

Jon Jones is one of the biggest stars on the UFC’s roster, but the defending champ did not rise to the top without his share of controversy. Jones has been stripped of his title and suspended twice before: Once following his arrest on felony hit-and-run charges, and a second time after he failed a drug test administered before his victory over Daniel Cormier. There’s no denying that the nearly undefeated fighter (many consider his only loss to have been a poor referee decision) is a top contender, though, even if the taint of his recent drug-related suspension still lingers.

The second highlight of the UFC 239 main card is another title bout between defending women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes (17-4) and former champ Holly Holm (12-4). These two women are among the most notable in UFC history: Nunes for being the first to hold two women’s titles simultaneously, and Holm for her massive upset victory over Ronda Rousey that earned her the bantamweight belt in 2015.

UFC 239: Jones vs. Santos will be airing this Saturday, July 6, with the main card slated for 10 p.m. ET. The main card fights are an exclusive pay-per-view event, meaning you’ll need either ESPN Plus or UFC Fight Pass to watch it. A year of ESPN Plus rings in at $50, and the UFC 239 PPV would set you back $60; however, if you sign up now, you can score both for just $80, saving $30 on the normal price of UFC 239.

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech deals, Prime Day deals, and much more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.