Digital Trends
Deals

How to watch UFC 239: Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos pay-per-view with ESPN+

Lucas Coll
By
UFC 239 PPV

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is heading to Paradise, Nevada this Saturday: UFC 239: Jones vs Santos is a pay-per-view event that will be lighting up the T-Mobile Arena, and we’ll see two standing champions defending their title belts. The main card will air exclusively via ESPN Plus and UFC Fight Pass; if you haven’t yet signed up for ESPN Plus and want to stream the action of UFC 239 online this weekend, then this bundle offer is the best way for you to grab your subscription and get the PPV package for half off. Read on to find out more about UFC 239 and how you can save.

The headlining fight on the UFC 239 main card is a battle for the light heavyweight title, with American champion Jon Jones (24-1) defending his throne against Brazilian challenger Thiago Santos (21-6). Santos has his work cut out for him if he wants to take the belt from Jones, but the Brazilian combatant — ranked number two on the UFC light heavyweight roster and coming into this fight on a four-win streak — is up to the task.

Jon Jones is one of the biggest stars on the UFC’s roster, but the defending champ did not rise to the top without his share of controversy. Jones has been stripped of his title and suspended twice before: Once following his arrest on felony hit-and-run charges, and a second time after he failed a drug test administered before his victory over Daniel Cormier. There’s no denying that the nearly undefeated fighter (many consider his only loss to have been a poor referee decision) is a top contender, though, even if the taint of his recent drug-related suspension still lingers.

The second highlight of the UFC 239 main card is another title bout between defending women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes (17-4) and former champ Holly Holm (12-4). These two women are among the most notable in UFC history: Nunes for being the first to hold two women’s titles simultaneously, and Holm for her massive upset victory over Ronda Rousey that earned her the bantamweight belt in 2015.

UFC 239: Jones vs. Santos will be airing this Saturday, July 6, with the main card slated for 10 p.m. ET. The main card fights are an exclusive pay-per-view event, meaning you’ll need either ESPN Plus or UFC Fight Pass to watch it. A year of ESPN Plus rings in at $50, and the UFC 239 PPV would set you back $60; however, if you sign up now, you can score both for just $80, saving $30 on the normal price of UFC 239.

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech deals, Prime Day deals, and much more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Early deals, news, and predictions for July 15 and 16
amazon prime day
Deals

Your guide to Prime Day 2019: What to expect from the 48-hour event

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is going to be on July 15 and July 16. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what this massive 2-day event will entail.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
smart home holiday gift guide google mini and max review 5v2 800x533 c
Deals

Google Home smart speakers get steep price cuts ahead of Prime Day Echo deals

Google Home decided to take the plunge first with a full list of deals on smart speakers, Nest devices, and security cameras. Amazon has responded by dropping the price of the Echo Dot and Echo Plus, but has yet to release all of its…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
apple ipad 9 7 inch 2018 back logo
Deals

Best Prime Day Apple deals: What to expect from Amazon in 2019

Although Prime Day hasn’t kicked off yet, there are still some nice Apple deals to be had ahead of the big event. We’ve rounded up a few right here, along with a quick and handy guide detailing what you can expect to see come Prime Day.
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon prime day 2019 date announced and best deals so far
Deals

Prime Day 2019 starts on July 15: Here are the best Amazon deals so far

Amazon Prime Day will span 48 hours this year, with the best deals beginning as early as first thing Monday, July 15, and running through July 16. This is the longest Amazon Prime Day ever.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Dell July 4 sale
Deals

Dell 4th of July Sale: XPS Laptops, Monitors, and 4K TV deals

If you’ve been itching to score a deal on something like the awesome Dell XPS 13 or one of Alienware’s beefy gaming laptops, then the Dell 4th of July sale is where you’ll find it.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best mattress toppers 2018
Deals

These are the best memory foam mattress toppers for a better night’s sleep

You may not want to drop a bunch of cash on a new mattress, but with a good mattress topper, you may not have to. Modern technologies make it easier to get a good night's sleep, and we've rounded up the top 10 mattress toppers you can buy.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Sony-WH-1000X-M3
Home Theater

Best Prime Day headphone deals: What we expect from Amazon in 2019

Solitude doesn't come cheap, but Amazon has something up its sleeve that will make it a tad more affordable: Prime Day. That's right — the retailer's discounting top-rated headphones for its online shopping bonanza.
Posted By Josh Levenson
amazon cuts prices of fire tv recast dvr for cord cutters in pre prime day deal 1
Smart Home

Amazon cuts prices of Fire TV Recast DVRs in pre-Prime Day deal

Amazon dropped the price of another Alexa-compatible smart home device in this year's buildup to Prime Day 2019. With this latest deal, you can buy the Fire TV Recast over-the-air digital video recorder for $100 off the usual selling price.
Posted By Bruce Brown
smart home trends ring beams
Deals

Best Prime Day smart home deals: Expect Google Home and Amazon Echo sales

Amazon Prime Day 2019 starts July 15 and runs for 48 hours through July 16, so it's time to start working on planning your strategy. If you have electronics on your wish list, holding off till Prime Day could save you a bucket of cash.
Posted By Bruce Brown
winix 5500 2 air purifier amazon deal
Deals

Ahead of Prime Day, Amazon cuts price on this air purifier by $92

Amazon currently has a deal that lets you in on over 37% savings with the Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier. You can get it for the price of $158, a staggering $92 off the original price of $250.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
nest two factor authentication camera indoor smart apartment header
Deals

Amazon early Prime Day deal slashes $150 off Nest 3-pack security camera

Leading up to the Amazon Prime Day event, there are plenty of smart home deals to be found. Amazon has taken $150 off the price of its 3-pack Nest Cam, bringing it down to $347.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
amazon discounts ring alarm system with echo dot and philips hue alexa guard kit 5 piece
Deals

Amazon discounts the Alexa Guard Kit with Ring Alarm, Echo Dot, and Philips Hue

Amazon dropped the price on a smart home security bundle that demonstrates the retailer's ability to mix its own products with a leading third-party brand. The Alexa Guard bundle is a complete package in a compelling pre-Prime Day deal.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon prime day 2019 date announced and best deals so far
Deals

Majority of Amazon customers plan to shop on Prime Day 2019, report says

Interest in Amazon Prime Day 2019 is running high this summer. A recent survey reports that of the 95% of U.S. adults who shopped on Amazon in the past 12 months, 58% plan to shop during Prime Day this year.
Posted By Bruce Brown
philips viva pasta maker amazon deal ppm
Deals

Preparing dinner? Amazon takes $72 off this Philips pasta and noodle maker

It's one thing to have cooked store-bought noodles and another to make pasta completely from scratch. But it's nothing pasta maker can't accomplish. Consider yourself in luck, Amazon slashed 29% off the Philips Viva Pasta Maker. 
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles