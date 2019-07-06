Share

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is heading to Las Vegas, Nevada today for a July 6 night to remember. UFC 239: Jones vs Santos is a pay-per-view event that will be lighting up the T-Mobile Arena, and we’ll see two standing champions defending their title belts. The main card will air exclusively via ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass; if you haven’t yet signed up for the service and want to stream UFC 239 and all of the action online this weekend, then this bundle offer is the best way for you to grab your subscription and get the PPV package for half off. Read on to find out more about UFC 239 and how you can save on the fight.

The headlining fight on the UFC 239 main card is a battle for the light heavyweight title, with American champion Jon Jones (24-1) defending his throne against Brazilian challenger Thiago Santos (21-6). Santos has his work cut out for him if he wants to take the belt away from Jones, but the Brazilian combatant — ranked number two on the UFC light heavyweight roster and coming into this fight on a four-win streak — is up to the task.

How to Watch UFC 239: Jones vs. Santos

UFC 239: Jones vs. Santos will be airing today, July 6, with the main card slated for 10 p.m. ET. The main card fights are an exclusive pay-per-view event, meaning you’ll need either ESPN+ or UFC Fight Pass to watch it. A year of ESPN+ rings in at $50, and the UFC 239 PPV would set you back $60; however, if you sign up now, you can pick up both for just $80, saving $30 on the normal price of UFC 239.

If you’re already a sports fan, ESPN+ is a great option for streaming live sports from your mobile device, TV, or tablet. The service includes live MLB, NHL, NBA, and MLS games, as well as college sports, PGA golf, Top Rank Boxing, and Grand Slam Tennis matches. You’ll also find United Soccer League, cricket, rugby, Canadian Football League, English Football League, and UEFA Nations League games in addition to live UFC content.

Who is fighting in UFC 239?

Jon Jones is one of the biggest stars on the UFC’s roster, but the defending champ did not rise to the top without his share of controversy along the way. Jones has been stripped of his title and suspended twice before: Once following his arrest on felony hit-and-run charges, and a second time after he failed a drug test administered before his victory over Daniel Cormier. There’s no denying that the nearly undefeated fighter (many consider his only loss to have been a poor referee decision) is a top contender, though, even if the taint of his recent drug-related suspension still lingers.

Jones will be facing Thiago Santos, a Brazilian fighter who is ranked number 2 in the light heavyweight category. Before starting MMA, Santos trained in Capoeira for 8 years and spent some time as Brazilian Arm paratrooper. He didn’t make his professional MMA debut until 2010, but he is one of the most versatile competitors you’ll find and should be a good match against Jones.

The second highlight of the UFC 239 main card is another title bout between defending women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes (17-4) and former champ Holly Holm (12-4). These two women are among the most notable in UFC history: Nunes for being the first to hold two women’s titles simultaneously, and Holm for her massive upset victory over Ronda Rousey that earned her the bantamweight belt in 2015.

UFC 239 predictions: Who will win?

It would be easy to look at the track record of Jon Jones and pick him as the favorite, but we think this fight will prove to be a lot closer than the odds would suggest.

Though Thiago Santos certainly has the finishing power to take Jones down, but it remains to be seen whether or not he can handle the light heavyweight division. Previously thought of as career middleweight, Santos is definitely at a disadvantage when it comes to experience.

Ultimately, we still believe Jon Jones will come out on top in UFC 239. Santos has a propensity for unpredictable spinning attacks and powerful finishing hits, but Jones is arguably the greatest defensive fighter in the sport right now.

Even if a few big one-hitters get thrown at him, it is likely that he will avoid the heaviest hits until he has a chance to grapple Santos to the mat. This will probably happen in the second or third round, resulting in a TKO and Jon Jones as the victor.

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech deals, Prime Day deals, and much more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.