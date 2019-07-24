Share

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is coming to Canada this Saturday at 10 p.m. ET for a July 27 showdown. UFC 240: Holloway vs. Edgar is a pay-per-view event that will be heading Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada this weekend. The main event of the evening will be a featherweight championship bout between two battle-hardened competitors: Max Holloway, the defending champ, and Frankie Edgar, the former UFC lightweight champion. The main card will air exclusively on ESPN+ and UFC fight pass, so if you haven’t previously signed up for the service and want to stream UFC 240 this weekend, there’s a bundle that can get you a subscription and the PPV fight for half off.

The headlining fight on the UFC 240 main card is a battle for supremacy, and of course, the featherweight title. The current champion Max Holloway (20-4) will be defending his belt against fellow American mixed martial artist Frankie Edgar (23-6). Edgar is attempting to do what Holloway couldn’t — win titles across multiple divisions. Holloway attempted to capture the lightweight title back in April, but suffered a defeat to Dustin Poirier after a decision in the fifth round. Despite that, however, he is still a clear favorite over Edgar considering he is on a 13-fight winning streak in the featherweight division.

Frankie Edgar won the lightweight title back in 2010 with a huge upset to BJ Penn, but after being beaten in back-to-back fights by decision to Benson Henderson, he decided to move to featherweight. He was given two chances to claim the title from Jose Aldo, but lost both fights and hasn’t had a shot at the belt since then. It’s highly likely that if he is unable to overcome Max Holloway in UFC 240, that he won’t get another chance.

The second highlight of the UFC 240 main card is another title bout between UFC women’s legend Cris Cyborg (20-2) and newcomer Felicia Spencer (7-0). Though Spencer isn’t as well known as Cyborg, she hopes to make a name for herself by becoming a champion early on in her career.

UFC 240: Holloway vs. Edgar will be airing this Saturday, July 27, with the main card slated for 10 p.m. ET. The main card fights are an exclusive pay-per-view event, meaning you’ll need either ESPN+ or UFC Fight Pass to watch it. A year of ESPN+ rings in at $50, and the UFC 240 PPV would set you back $60; however, if you sign up now, you can pick up both for just $80, saving $30 on the normal price of UFC 240. This is the best deal you’ll find if you don’t mind having more access to sports on the go, as well as more UFC event coverage.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.