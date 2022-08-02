 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Home Theater

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Get an outdoor TV for your patio while they have steep discounts

Albert Bassili
By

Watching TV outdoors can be a lot of fun, especially if you have a backyard to take advantage of and have friends. Of course, most TVs aren’t made for the outdoors and can easily be overcome by dust or water and various issues outside, which is why outdoor TVs like the Veranda Series from SunBriteTV are super useful. In fact, there are some great Best Buy TV deals on them, and you can pick one up in one of two sizes: either the 55-inch version for $1,769, down from $2,219, or the 65-inch version for $2,519, down from $3,879.

Why you should buy the SunBriteTV Veranda Series

The 55-inch SunBriteTV Veranda with a mountain and forrest landscape on the screen.

Right off the bat, we want to mention that the Veranda does not have an IPXX rating, meaning it isn’t specifically water- or dust-proof, which is fair considering that it’s marketed as a full-shade outdoor TV, meaning you’ll still want to have it under some cover. It’s brighter than most TVs, managing a peak of 450 nits, meaning it can handle being outside in the daytime and not cause any issues when you’re watching. That’s impressive, considering it has HDR 10, which can sometimes lower the overall brightness. It also has a rust-proof aluminum exterior to protect the borders of the screen and a weatherproof media bay in the back for cables.

Beyond that, it has about what you’d expect if you’re browsing other 4K TV deals, such as a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees, full LED backlighting for better contrast and local dimming, and support for both HDMI 2.0 and HDCP 2.2. It also has 20-watt down-facing speakers, as well as a 20-watt amplifier, so that you don’t have to drag out a bunch of weatherproof speakers as well, saving you a bit of trouble. It also has a surprisingly large operating temperature range, from -24 degrees F to 104 degrees F, so if you live in hot and cold climates or there’s a lot of temperature variability, the Veranda should be able to withstand it.

Overall, the Sunbrite Veranda is a great TV, and even the larger version is one of the better 65-inch TV deals you’ll find, especially with Best Buy discounting it down to $2,519, down from $3,879.

Editors' Recommendations

If you’ve ever considered a workstation laptop, this deal is for you

HP ZBook Power laptop on a white background

Lenovo’s powerful 2-in-1 laptop is almost $2,000 cheaper this week

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 tablet gen 3 on white background.

This Alienware gaming laptop deal cuts $700 off the price (89% sold!)

The Alienware m15 R6 gaming laptop with a screenshot of Aliens: Fireteam on the screen.

Save $100 on this 27-inch Samsung QHD gaming monitor today

Side profile of the Samsung Odyssey G5 QHD gaming monitor against a white backdrop.

Garmin Forerunner 45 fitness-tracking smartwatch is $60 off

The Garmin Forerunner 45 against a white backdrop.

Tencent and Logitech are making a cloud gaming handheld device

The Tencent Games and Logitech G logos on a black background.

Best Staples deals and sales for August 2022

Staples Store

Hurry — this 70-inch 4K TV is under $500 at Best Buy today

The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV mounted on a wall with the Fire TV interface on the screen.

The best shows on Apple TV+ (August 2022)

best shows on apple tv plus five days at memorial

How to update Google Pixel Buds Pro firmware

Google Pixel Buds Pro firmware update.

Best Kindle deals and sales for August 2022

Reading a Kindle Paperwhite in van

How to play local matches in MultiVersus

Shaggy, Arya Stark, Batman, and Buds Bunny on an Acme rocket.

Best Amazon Echo Deals: Get an Echo Dot for $40