Watching TV outdoors can be a lot of fun, especially if you have a backyard to take advantage of and have friends. Of course, most TVs aren’t made for the outdoors and can easily be overcome by dust or water and various issues outside, which is why outdoor TVs like the Veranda Series from SunBriteTV are super useful. In fact, there are some great Best Buy TV deals on them, and you can pick one up in one of two sizes: either the 55-inch version for $1,769, down from $2,219, or the 65-inch version for $2,519, down from $3,879.

Why you should buy the SunBriteTV Veranda Series

Right off the bat, we want to mention that the Veranda does not have an IPXX rating, meaning it isn’t specifically water- or dust-proof, which is fair considering that it’s marketed as a full-shade outdoor TV, meaning you’ll still want to have it under some cover. It’s brighter than most TVs, managing a peak of 450 nits, meaning it can handle being outside in the daytime and not cause any issues when you’re watching. That’s impressive, considering it has HDR 10, which can sometimes lower the overall brightness. It also has a rust-proof aluminum exterior to protect the borders of the screen and a weatherproof media bay in the back for cables.

Beyond that, it has about what you’d expect if you’re browsing other 4K TV deals, such as a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees, full LED backlighting for better contrast and local dimming, and support for both HDMI 2.0 and HDCP 2.2. It also has 20-watt down-facing speakers, as well as a 20-watt amplifier, so that you don’t have to drag out a bunch of weatherproof speakers as well, saving you a bit of trouble. It also has a surprisingly large operating temperature range, from -24 degrees F to 104 degrees F, so if you live in hot and cold climates or there’s a lot of temperature variability, the Veranda should be able to withstand it.

Overall, the Sunbrite Veranda is a great TV, and even the larger version is one of the better 65-inch TV deals you’ll find, especially with Best Buy discounting it down to $2,519, down from $3,879.

Editors' Recommendations