It’s not too late for amazing Super Bowl TV deals!

The NFL playoffs are getting closer and closer to whittling things down to the two Super Bowl opponents, and if you’re playing host to a Super Bowl party, or if you’re just in search of a new 4K TV to upgrade your home theater setup, there are some amazing 4K TV deals taking place at Best Buy today. Like all of the best 4K TVs, these TVs will bring superior picture quality to your home entertainment experience, and since they’re some of the best Best Buy TV deals we’ve come across, they’ll bring great savings to your pockets as well. Read onward for more details on these great 4K TV deals and grab one before other Super Bowl partiers beat you to it.

TCL 55-inch 4K Smart Google TV — $330, was $500

A near steal with this $170 discount, the TCL 55-inch 4K Smart Google TV delivers stunning resolution and features HDR technology that creates bright and accurate colors for a more lifelike viewing experience. And because it’s a Smart TV, it has many convenient features that include built-in Google Assistant for voice control and content searches, access to over 700,00 movies and TV shows from across all of your favorite apps, and intelligent organization and curation of that content right on your home screen. Chromecast is built right into the TCL 55-inch 4K Smart Google TV, allowing you to stream movies, shows, photos, and more from your Android or iOS device. The deal on this great 4K TV also includes 3 free months of Apple TV+, a nice bonus for anybody looking to break in their new 4K TV before the Super Bowl arrives.

Toshiba 55-inch 4K Fire TV — $530, was $800

If a smart TV isn’t enough for you, the Toshiba 55-inch 4K TV brings the power of FireTV to your home entertainment setup. FireTV brings live, over-the-air TV, streaming channels, and all of your favorite apps together onto one convenient home screen. But content convenience isn’t the only benefit of this stunning 4K TV, as it’s packed with some impressive features. Toshiba’s high-performance 4K engine drives this 4K TV, presenting your favorite content with stunning quality. DolbyVision HDR and HDR10+ technologies transform your living room into a true entertainment hub, bringing the imaging technology of cinemas right not your home. Gamers will love the auto low latency game mode, which improves input lag and can take on anything modern consoles can throw at it, and if you’re more into watching the game than playing the game, this Toshiba 55-inch 4K Fire TV features a 480 Motion Rate panel, giving you smooth, fluid movement during even the most fast-paced of sports action. It’s a great centerpiece for any Super Bowl party, and it even comes with free shipping and in-store pick up at your nearest Best Buy.

TCL 75-inch 4K Smart Google TV — $600, was $1,000

Some people prefer the largest window they can find for their entertainment hub, and if you’re one of those people, this deal on the TCL 75-inch 4K Smart Google TV is the deal for you. That 75-inch screen produces one of the best 4K pictures you’ll come across, and with Smart TV features built right in, you’ll have access to thousands of streaming apps and over 700,00 movies and shows with the touch of a button. 3 HDMI ports allow you to connect devices such as gaming consoles, and Chromecast allows you to easily stream movies, shows, photos, and more to the TCL 75-inch 4K Smart Google TV from your Android or iOS device. It comes with an easy-to-use remote that features voice search and control, making it easier than ever to track down whatever content you may be looking for. Included with the purchase of this stunning 4K TV is free shipping and 3 free months of Apple TV+.

