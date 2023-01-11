Get ready for the Super Bowl with these 70-inch TV deals

With the Super Bowl fast approaching, this is a great time to check out all the 70-inch TV deals going on right now. Everyone loves a big screen experience and these deals are a great way to get that for less in your home. Whether you’re keen to watch the big game or looking for a home cinema-style experience, read on while we take you through what’s available right now.

Hisense 70-inch A6G 4K TV — $480, was $510

Hisense often features among TV deals thanks to being very competitively priced a lot of the time. The Hisense 70-inch A6G 4K TV packs a lot in besides its huge display. It has Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 support so you get more detail in the shadows along with visibly clearer highlights and more vibrant colors too. An auto low latency mode is great for gaming, ensuring lag isn’t an issue and you get a smooth picture. During downtime, Android TV means you can easily find all your favorite apps and shows. There’s also Chromecast built-in so you can easily cast content across from your phone, laptop, or tablet. A voice remote wraps up the convenient features nicely.

LG 70-inch UP7070 4K TV — $550, was $650

Frequently one of the best TV brands around, LG knows how to make a great TV as demonstrated by the LG 70-inch UP7070 4K TV. It offers useful features like TruMotion 120 so that motion blur is reduced while watching the big game or taking in fast-moving action sequences. It also has a dedicated Filmmaker Mode that uses automatic picture and processor settings to make the movies you watch look more authentic. It’s a mode often seen within the best TVs so it’s great to see it at this price. A quad-core processor also upscales all content to 4K so it looks smoother and crisper. A Game Optimizer mode adds similar great effects for gamers so you get a truly exceptional experience whatever your intentions.

Samsung 70-inch Q60B QLED TV — $1,000, was $1,100

Samsung dominates QLED TV deals thanks to being an expert in QLED technology. That’s certainly the case with the Samsung 70-inch Q60B QLED TV. With 100% color volume with quantum dot technology, you can enjoy a billion shades of brilliant color, even looking good in bright scenes. Quantum HDR also helps deliver an expanded range of color and contrast while there’s Motion Xcelerator functionality which helps provide you with a smooth picture, no matter how fast things get. Thanks to the Quantum Processor Lite behind the scenes, you also get an upgraded 4K picture whatever you’re watching. It all comes together to provide viewers with a great image. A simple-to-use operating system with extensive voice assistant support further makes the whole experience a breeze to use and enjoy.

