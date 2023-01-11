 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Get ready for the Super Bowl with these 70-inch TV deals

Jennifer Allen
By

With the Super Bowl fast approaching, this is a great time to check out all the 70-inch TV deals going on right now. Everyone loves a big screen experience and these deals are a great way to get that for less in your home. Whether you’re keen to watch the big game or looking for a home cinema-style experience, read on while we take you through what’s available right now.

Hisense 70-inch A6G 4K TV — $480, was $510

A Hisense 70-inch Class A6G 4K TV on a white media console. Sunlight and shadows are cast across the living room.

Hisense often features among TV deals thanks to being very competitively priced a lot of the time. The Hisense 70-inch A6G 4K TV packs a lot in besides its huge display. It has Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 support so you get more detail in the shadows along with visibly clearer highlights and more vibrant colors too. An auto low latency mode is great for gaming, ensuring lag isn’t an issue and you get a smooth picture. During downtime, Android TV means you can easily find all your favorite apps and shows. There’s also Chromecast built-in so you can easily cast content across from your phone, laptop, or tablet. A voice remote wraps up the convenient features nicely.

LG 70-inch UP7070 4K TV — $550, was $650

Frequently one of the best TV brands around, LG knows how to make a great TV as demonstrated by the LG 70-inch UP7070 4K TV. It offers useful features like TruMotion 120 so that motion blur is reduced while watching the big game or taking in fast-moving action sequences. It also has a dedicated Filmmaker Mode that uses automatic picture and processor settings to make the movies you watch look more authentic. It’s a mode often seen within the best TVs so it’s great to see it at this price. A quad-core processor also upscales all content to 4K so it looks smoother and crisper. A Game Optimizer mode adds similar great effects for gamers so you get a truly exceptional experience whatever your intentions.

Related

Samsung 70-inch Q60B QLED TV — $1,000, was $1,100

Samsung dominates QLED TV deals thanks to being an expert in QLED technology. That’s certainly the case with the Samsung 70-inch Q60B QLED TV. With 100% color volume with quantum dot technology, you can enjoy a billion shades of brilliant color, even looking good in bright scenes. Quantum HDR also helps deliver an expanded range of color and contrast while there’s Motion Xcelerator functionality which helps provide you with a smooth picture, no matter how fast things get. Thanks to the Quantum Processor Lite behind the scenes, you also get an upgraded 4K picture whatever you’re watching. It all comes together to provide viewers with a great image. A simple-to-use operating system with extensive voice assistant support further makes the whole experience a breeze to use and enjoy.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Reserve Samsung’s next Galaxy Book laptop and get up to $100 credit
Event invite for Samsung Galaxy Unpacked February 2023.
Best Samsung Galaxy Tab deals for January 2023
Galaxy Tab S8 Plus on carpet.
Best Samsung deals for January 2023
person holding galaxy buds and galaxy phone
This Sling TV deal gets you 50% off your first month
Sling TV on Apple TV.
Best Dell XPS deals for January: Save on XPS 13, XPS 15 and XPS 17
Dell XPS 15 OLED on a table.
Best MacBook deals for January 2023: Save on MacBook Pro
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Hurry! Best Buy has the air fryer deal you’ve been waiting for
A meal is prepared around the Bella Pro Series 6-quart digital air fryer.
This ThinkPad laptop deal cuts over $2,000 off the price
A view of the opened ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9.
Grab a 55-inch TV for $300 with this Best Buy deal
Toshiba 55-inch-class C350 series 4K smart Fire TV on a gray shelf and light gray background.
This Lenovo laptop is usually $999, but today it’s only $269
The ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 11-inch open and ready to use.
Best Microsoft Surface Laptop deals for January 2023: Prices from $600
A woman using the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 while sitting on a block.
Best GPU deals for January 2023
An AMD graphics card in an external GPU enclosure.
Best external hard drive deals for January 2023
A man uses a WD My Passport external hard drive alongside his laptop.