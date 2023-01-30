Super Bowl TV Deal: 77-inch LG B2 OLED is $900 off right now

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Super Bowl 2023 falls on February 12, which means you still have time to upgrade to a large screen OLED 4K TV with brilliant color features and speed to capture all the action. Best Buy’s deal on a 77-inch-class LG B2 Series OLED 4K UHD smart TV is an outstanding opportunity to score one of the most impressive crowd-worthy TV deals this year. Best Buy knocked down the LG’s usual $2,900 price to just $2,000 for this deal, a $900 savings. Whether you only watch this year’s most expensive and entertaining TV commercials, tune in for the Super Bowl halftime show featuring Rihanna and special guests, or gear up for the game and the entire extravaganza, with Best Buy’s deal you’ll be set for jaw-dropping color and detail on a massive screen and save money, too.

Why you should buy the LG B2 OLED 4K TV

LG is recognized for building many of the best OLED TVs. The self-lit pixels in the OLED display produce knock-out infinite contrast, from total black to more than one billion colors. In 4K resolution that sounds like a lot of data to manage, and it is, especially when you’re watching fast-moving content such as football games. LG’s choice of an a7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K powers the TV to adapt quickly to rapidly changing content. The LG B2 Series has a 120Hz native refresh rate that ensures images smooth enough for even the most-discerning eyes. The AI Processor 4K also bumps up the LG’s listening quality automatically, creating 5.1.2 virtual audio channel sound from 2-channel input with Dolby Atmos surround sound support.

LG’s B2 Series OLED 4K TV isn’t set up only for football, funny dog commercials, and mega-performers such as Rihanna. Gaming bits include NVidia’s G-Synch, AMD FreeSync Premium, and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) plus LG Game Optimizer and two HDMI 2.1 ports. The LG is a smart TV with webOS 22 to manage the controls and settings including streaming content for multiple users. With built-in support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, and Apple AirPlay you can integrate the LG TV with your smart home network including Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice control.

Take advantage of Best Buy’s offer of one of the best OLED TV deals we’ve seen. You can save $900 on the 77-inch-class LG B2 Series OLED 4K UHD smart TV when you buy it for $2,000 instead of the $2,900 list price. You can buy this amazing TV with free delivery in plenty of time for Super Bow, but don’t delay.

