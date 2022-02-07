  1. Deals
Here are your best options for Super Bowl TVs under $400

Aaron Mamiit
If you’re excited to watch Super Bowl LVI from your living room, you might want to invest in 4K TV deals ahead of the big game. You don’t have to break the bank, though, as you can take advantage of TCL TV deals and LG TV deals that are currently included among Walmart TV deals. There’s no telling how long these offers will be available, so if you want to buy any of these TVs for less than $400 and get them in time for your ultimate Super Bowl party, you shouldn’t wait to make your purchase.

TCL 50-inch 4-Series 4K TV — $298, was $450

The TCL 4-Series 4K TV with the Roku TV interface on the screen.

This TCL 4-Series 4K TV comes with a 50-inch screen, 4K Ultra HD resolution, and high-dynamic range technology, which will show Super Bowl LVI with exceptional clarity and detail. It comes with four HDMI inputs, including one that’s ARC compatible, so you can connect a purchase from soundbar deals to fully enjoy the halftime show featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. After the big game, there’s more to watch on the 4K TV through the Roku TV platform, which will let you access all your favorite streaming services and other devices through the customizable home screen. If you think the 50-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV is perfect for you, you can buy it from Walmart for just $298, after a $152 discount to its original price of $450.

TCL 55-inch 4-Series 4K TV — $319, was $358

A TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Roku TV on a white background.
BestBuy.com/TCL/Roku

If you want a slightly bigger display than the 50-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV, and our guide on what size TV to buy shows that you’ve got enough space for it, then you should go for the 55-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV. It has all the same features as its smaller counterpart, but you shouldn’t underestimate what the extra 5 inches of screen will bring when you’re watching Super Bowl LVI. The 55-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV will only cost $21 more than the 50-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV, with Walmart’s $39 discount to its original price of $358 that brings its price down to just $319.

LG 55-inch UN6955 Series 4K TV — $398, was $468

The 55-inch LG UN6955 Series 4K TV with a nature scene and app icons on the display.

The 55-inch LG UN6955 Series 4K TV also features 4K Ultra HD resolution for impressive color, contrast, and clarity, for an immersive viewing experience that will make you forget that you’re not inside SoFi Stadium for Super Bowl LVI. There’s also a Sports Alert feature, which will provide updates on your favorite teams and their games — not just in the NFL, but also in other leagues like the NBA, MLB, and NHL. Like the best 4K TVs, it’s a smart TV that runs on LG’s WebOS platform, which is compatible with the most popular streaming apps for a virtually endless library of content for you to consume after the big game. The TV is powered by LG’s Quad Core Processor 4K, which can upscale content to 4K quality, and for gamers, it promises low input lag so that your button presses instantly register on the screen. You can purchase the 55-inch LG UN6955 Series 4K TV from Walmart at $70 off, which lowers its price to a more affordable $398 from its original price of $468.

These TVs from TCL and LG are affordable through Walmart’s discounts, but if you want options that are bigger or cheaper, there’s no shortage of alternatives. To help you with your search for the perfect screen for Super Bowl LVI, we’ve rounded up some of the best 4K TV deals that you can shop right now from different retailers.

