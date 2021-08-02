As we begin to consider out back-to-work and back-to-school setups, it helps to look to these Surface Pro deals and Surface Laptop deals, especially for fans of Windows computing. Right now, at Best Buy, you can score $150 off a 12.4-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop Go with Touchscreen (it’s down to $750); meanwhile, you can save $230 on the 12.3-inch Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Touchscreen (it’s only $799). These are amazing deals on Microsoft Surface products that you do not want to miss out on!

12.4-inch Surface Laptop Go with Touchscreen — $750, was $900

When we reviewed the Surface Laptop Go, we noted how amazingly portable it was, its compatibility through its port selection, and its overall impressive performance. The takeaway is that this is one versatile little machine, especially with its 10th-generation Intel Core i5 quad-core processor, backed up by 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a 256GB solid-state drive, and Intel UHD Graphics. Add to this the convenience of Wi-Fi 6, excellent Bluetooth, and built-in 720p HD camera, and you have the perfect compromise between lightweight portability and performance. The 12.4-inch PixelSense LCD is quite impressive, too, with a native resolution of 1536 x 1024 and touch capabilities that will blow you away with their sensitivity and accuracy. There’s a full-size keyboard with a huge precision trackpad, and there’s fingerprint security as well as superb connectivity. On top of it all, you can look forward to upward of 8.5 hours of battery on a single charge, which is top-tier in this class. All this for only $750 — where do we sign up?

12.3-inch Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Touchscreen — $799, was $1,029

The Surface Pro 7 ranks up there with the best tablets, and with the type cover included, it becomes something else entirely: A machine that can sub in for your laptop. Microsoft has powered the Surface Pro 7 with a 10th-gen Intel Core processor and then backed that up with 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD storage. Add to this a 1080p HD video camera, comfortably set at the top of the screen, and you’re covered for all your Zoom, Skype, and video chats. And then there’s the connectivity: Boasting USB A and C ports, it’s ready for all your devices and can charge and transfer files at incredible speeds. The visuals are impressive, too; the Surface Pro 7 boasts a high-resolution 12.3-inch PixelSense Display, which automatically adjusts to lighting conditions. And the touchscreen simplifies everything from browsing to work projects. Finally, there’s the type cover, which is transformative and easy to use. In the Surface Pro 7, you have much of the convenience and power of a laptop at a fraction of the price and with way more portability. What could be easier?

More tablet deals

Not sure if the Surface Pro 7 is right for you? Want to see what other tablet deals are out there? We’ve got you covered. Browse our roundup of the best tablet deals below.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations