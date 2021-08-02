  1. Deals
Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop are unbelievably cheap at Best Buy today

As we begin to consider out back-to-work and back-to-school setups, it helps to look to these Surface Pro deals and Surface Laptop deals, especially for fans of Windows computing. Right now, at Best Buy, you can score $150 off a 12.4-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop Go with Touchscreen (it’s down to $750); meanwhile, you can save $230 on the 12.3-inch Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Touchscreen (it’s only $799). These are amazing deals on Microsoft Surface products that you do not want to miss out on!

12.4-inch Surface Laptop Go with Touchscreen — $750, was $900

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Sandstone

When we reviewed the Surface Laptop Go, we noted how amazingly portable it was, its compatibility through its port selection, and its overall impressive performance. The takeaway is that this is one versatile little machine, especially with its 10th-generation Intel Core i5 quad-core processor, backed up by 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a 256GB solid-state drive, and Intel UHD Graphics. Add to this the convenience of Wi-Fi 6, excellent Bluetooth, and built-in 720p HD camera, and you have the perfect compromise between lightweight portability and performance. The 12.4-inch PixelSense LCD is quite impressive, too, with a native resolution of 1536 x 1024 and touch capabilities that will blow you away with their sensitivity and accuracy. There’s a full-size keyboard with a huge precision trackpad, and there’s fingerprint security as well as superb connectivity. On top of it all, you can look forward to upward of 8.5 hours of battery on a single charge, which is top-tier in this class. All this for only $750 — where do we sign up?

12.3-inch Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Touchscreen — $799, was $1,029

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover Keyboard

The Surface Pro 7 ranks up there with the best tablets, and with the type cover included, it becomes something else entirely: A machine that can sub in for your laptop. Microsoft has powered the Surface Pro 7 with a 10th-gen Intel Core processor and then backed that up with 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD storage. Add to this a 1080p HD video camera, comfortably set at the top of the screen, and you’re covered for all your Zoom, Skype, and video chats. And then there’s the connectivity: Boasting USB A and C ports, it’s ready for all your devices and can charge and transfer files at incredible speeds.  The visuals are impressive, too; the Surface Pro 7 boasts a high-resolution 12.3-inch PixelSense Display, which automatically adjusts to lighting conditions. And the touchscreen simplifies everything from browsing to work projects. Finally, there’s the type cover, which is transformative and easy to use. In the Surface Pro 7, you have much of the convenience and power of a laptop at a fraction of the price and with way more portability. What could be easier?

More tablet deals

Not sure if the Surface Pro 7 is right for you? Want to see what other tablet deals are out there? We’ve got you covered. Browse our roundup of the best tablet deals below.

Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB, Wi-Fi)

$299 $329
Score the 2020 8th-gen iPad at a nice discount. Even at its regular price, however, this tablet is a superb value and the one we recommend for most users.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB, 2020)

$395 $429
With a 10.2-inch Retina display, 128GB storage, Wi-Fi connectivity, an 8MP back camera, and FaceTime HD front camera, the 2020 iPad has everything you need.
Buy at Amazon

Fire HD 10 Plus tablet+ Bluetooth keyboard + 12-month Microsoft 365 subscription

$250 $300
The latest version of the Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus tablet bundled with a Bluetooth keyboard case and 12-month Office 365 subscription is a portable productivity powerhouse.
Buy at Amazon

Fire HD 10 Tablet + Amazon Standing Case + 15W USB-C Charger

$160 $250
Save big with this bundle that includes the latest Fire HD 10 Tablet, a case that's also a stand, and a USB-C battery charger. Get all you need to use and protect your investment.
Buy at Amazon

Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet (2019 Release)

$120 $200
Save now on the previous version of the Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet. Released in 2019, this edition includeds a one-year subscription to age-appropriate content plus a parent dashboard to filter content.
Buy at Amazon

Certified Refurbished Fire HD 10 Tablet

$90 $120
Save money with this rcertified Fire HD 10 tablet and you'll also get the same limited warranty that comes with new tablets. With this deal you'll have all the advantages of a 10-inch HD tablet.
Buy at Amazon
