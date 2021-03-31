If you’re having trouble choosing between the superior performance that you can get from laptop deals and the convenient portability offered by tablet deals, the good news is that you can enjoy the best of both worlds with Surface Pro deals. Microsoft is offering savings of at least $300 for the Surface Pro 7 and Pro Type Cover bundle, depending on the specifications that you choose, with the cheapest going for a total of $600, down from its original price of $880.

The Surface Pro 7 with the Intel Core i3, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage is available for $550, down $200 from its original price of $750. For the version with the Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB in storage, the price is $750, down $150 from its original price of $900. Lastly, the model with the Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB in storage is only $850, down $350 from its original price of $1,200. No matter which specifications you choose, the device is more than capable of running the latest apps smoothly, and even several apps at once without any slowdowns.

Transforming the Surface Pro 7 from a tablet into a laptop is its Type Cover, and you have a few options to choose from as well. The classic Surface Pro Type Cover is available as an add-on for only $50, down $80 from its original price of $130. The Surface Pro Type Cover with Fingerprint ID, for extra convenience and security, may be also be purchased for $50, down $110 from its original price of $160. Lastly, the Surface Pro Signature Type Cover, which features the luxury Alcantara material, is also sold for $50, down $110 from its original price of $160.

The Surface Pro 7 is a reliable 2-in-1 device, and if you’ve been planning to buy one, Microsoft is offering more than $300 in savings for Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover bundles. The cheapest bundle with the Intel Core i3, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and the Surface Pro Type Cover is available for $600, for $310 in savings from the original price of $910. Meanwhile, the Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB in storage model and the Surface Pro Signature Type Cover is available for $900, for $460 in savings from the original price of $1,360. There’s no telling how long the discounts will last though, so you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

