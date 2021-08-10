  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Staples is practically giving away the Surface Pro X right now

By
The Microsoft Surface Pro X in vertical mode.

There’s no need to decide between taking advantage of laptop deals and tablet deals, as you can enjoy the best of both worlds by buying a 2-in-1 device, then expanding your arsenal with accessories from the likes of wireless mouse deals and external hard drive deals. Microsoft released several 2-in-1 devices under its Surface brand, and you can enjoy Surface Pro deals from Staples like this $150 discount on the Surface Pro X that brings its price down to $850 from its original price of $1,000.

The Microsoft Surface Pro X features a 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 resolution, for clear details and realistic colors. It’s powered by the Microsoft SQ1 CPU, the Microsoft SQ1 Adreno 685 GPU, and 8GB of RAM, which makes it more then capable of your handling your workload, whether you’re a professional or a student. Meanwhile, when comparing the Microsoft Surface Pro X and the 5th-generation iPad Pro, the Surface Pro X promises longer battery life — 13 hours compared with the iPad Pro’s 10 hours — and slightly more pixels per inch on the display.

To unlock the full potential of the Microsoft Surface Pro X, you’ll want to invest in a Surface Pro X Signature Keyboard. The accessory attaches to the device to transform it into a laptop, for situations where this form factor makes more sense for the task at hand, such as producing long documents, editing presentations, and playing keyboard-and-mouse games.

The Microsoft Surface Pro X is a versatile companion that will be able to keep up with your daily activities. If you’re interested in the 2-in-1 device, you can purchase it from Staples at $150 off, which lowers its price to $850 from its original price of $1,000. It’s unclear how long the deal will last, so if you don’t want to miss out on this offer, you shouldn’t waste time. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Surface Pro deals

If Staples’ discount for the Microsoft Surface Pro X isn’t big enough for you, the good news is that there are more offers out there from different retailers for Surface Pro devices. To help you zero in on your next purchase, we’ve gathered some of the best Surface Pro deals that you can shop right now.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover (Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$599 $959
Need a complete Windows bundle? This package deal gets you the Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover keyboard -- a must-have addition that turns this tablet into one of our favorite 2-in-1s.
Buy at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Duo 128GB (GSM Unlocked)

$690 $1,400
Half phone, half tablet, the unique Surface Duo is a versatile device that can handle all your daily mobile tech needs.
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Pro X (SQ1 CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD) Wi-Fi + 4G LTE

$800 $1,000
Want the latest, greatest Surface Pro tablet and don't need the keyboard bundle? This is the best price we've seen on the new Surface Pro X with a gorgeous 13-inch touch display.
Buy at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.4" (Core i5 - 8GB RAM - 128GB SSD)

$600 $700
The Surface laptops can get a little pricey, but the new budget-friendly Surface Laptop Go hits the sweet spot in price versus performance while retaining what we love about the Surface lineup.
Buy at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 Touchscreen (Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,649 $2,199
Don't have a Prime membership? Don't sweat it: This is a fantastic discount on the high-end Surface Laptop 2 that boasts beefy specs for just about any workload you can throw at it.
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,400 $1,699
This beefed-up version of the Surface Laptop 3 packs one of AMD's excellent Ryzen 5 APUs along with boosted RAM for great overall performance.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Beat the back-to-school rush with this awesome Microsoft Surface Laptop deal

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go collection, with three laptops displaying landscapes on their screens.

Lenovo Yoga laptops are $400 off during this Best Buy back-to-school sale

The Lenovo Yoga 91 laptop with the screen showing a scene with lasers.

This gigantic 75-inch 4K TV is $600 off at Walmart right now!

The TCL Class 4 Series 4K UHD Smart Roku TV in an angled view.

AirPods Max are actually on sale, and they’re totally worth it

Apple AirPods Max

Best cheap student laptop deals for August 2021

online web browser game list

Best cheap Microsoft Surface Laptop deals for August 2021

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4

Best cheap MacBook deals and sales for August 2021

Macbook Air (2018) Review

Dell XPS 13 laptop or XPS desktop? Here are today’s best deals on both

Dell XPS 13 on white background.

Sony WH-1000XM3 discounted by $150 — and they’re our favorite headphones

5 best tech deals buy 3 day sale july 2020 sony wh 1000xm3 deal

Lorex home security camera systems just got a massive price cut

Lorex 8-Channel 4K security system with 8 cameras and DVR shown on white background.

Dell slashes up to $400 off their gaming laptops today — but hurry!

Dell G5 15 SE Gaming Laptop open with game onscreen.

Why you should do all your back-to-school shopping at Walmart

Walmart+

Can’t afford a laptop for school? This one can be yours for $17/month

gateway notebook deal walmart august 2021 11 6 ultra slim laptop