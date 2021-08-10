There’s no need to decide between taking advantage of laptop deals and tablet deals, as you can enjoy the best of both worlds by buying a 2-in-1 device, then expanding your arsenal with accessories from the likes of wireless mouse deals and external hard drive deals. Microsoft released several 2-in-1 devices under its Surface brand, and you can enjoy Surface Pro deals from Staples like this $150 discount on the Surface Pro X that brings its price down to $850 from its original price of $1,000.

The Microsoft Surface Pro X features a 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 resolution, for clear details and realistic colors. It’s powered by the Microsoft SQ1 CPU, the Microsoft SQ1 Adreno 685 GPU, and 8GB of RAM, which makes it more then capable of your handling your workload, whether you’re a professional or a student. Meanwhile, when comparing the Microsoft Surface Pro X and the 5th-generation iPad Pro, the Surface Pro X promises longer battery life — 13 hours compared with the iPad Pro’s 10 hours — and slightly more pixels per inch on the display.

To unlock the full potential of the Microsoft Surface Pro X, you’ll want to invest in a Surface Pro X Signature Keyboard. The accessory attaches to the device to transform it into a laptop, for situations where this form factor makes more sense for the task at hand, such as producing long documents, editing presentations, and playing keyboard-and-mouse games.

The Microsoft Surface Pro X is a versatile companion that will be able to keep up with your daily activities. If you’re interested in the 2-in-1 device, you can purchase it from Staples at $150 off, which lowers its price to $850 from its original price of $1,000. It’s unclear how long the deal will last, so if you don’t want to miss out on this offer, you shouldn’t waste time. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Surface Pro deals

If Staples’ discount for the Microsoft Surface Pro X isn’t big enough for you, the good news is that there are more offers out there from different retailers for Surface Pro devices. To help you zero in on your next purchase, we’ve gathered some of the best Surface Pro deals that you can shop right now.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations