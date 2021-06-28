Staples is practically giving away the Surface Pro X today

You may have come across tempting tablet deals and laptop deals, but before you pull the trigger on a purchase, you might want to consider buying a 2-in-1 device instead. These devices, such as Microsoft’s Surface Pro products, combine the benefits of owning a tablet and a laptop. If you’re interested, check out the available Surface Pro deals, which include Staples’ offer for the Microsoft Surface Pro X that slashes $200 off the 2-in-1 device’s price, bringing it down to just $800 from its original price of $1,000.

The Microsoft Surface Pro X is powered by the Microsoft SQ1, an ARM-based chipset jointly made with Qualcomm, with 8GB of RAM and Microsoft SQ1 Adreno 685 GPU. These specifications make the device capable of handling multitasking without crashes and slowdowns. The apps are displayed on a 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen and stored in a 128GB SSD. Transforming the Surface Pro X into a laptop is the separately sold Signature Keyboard, which works hand in hand with the device’s Kickstand.

When comparing the Microsoft Surface Pro X and Microsoft Surface Pro 7, another 2-in-1 device in the Surface Pro line, the Surface Pro X pulls ahead because of its slimmer design, slightly larger display, and longer battery life. Meanwhile, when comparing the Microsoft Surface Pro X and iPad Pro, the Surface Pro X holds the advantage as a better laptop replacement, with better battery life and compatibility with traditional desktop apps as Windows 10 is onboard.

The convenience of owning a 2-in-1 device is unparalleled, and the Microsoft Surface Pro X is a great way of introducing yourself to this kind of machine. You don’t have to pay full price, as Staples is offering a $200 discount on the device that lowers its price to just $800 from its original price of $1,000. It’s unclear how long the deal will last, so if you’re already excited about how the Microsoft Surface Pro X will make your life easier, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

