Staples is practically giving away the Surface Pro X today

By
A Microsoft Surface Pro X tablet upright on a table with kickstand out.

You may have come across tempting tablet deals and laptop deals, but before you pull the trigger on a purchase, you might want to consider buying a 2-in-1 device instead. These devices, such as Microsoft’s Surface Pro products, combine the benefits of owning a tablet and a laptop. If you’re interested, check out the available Surface Pro deals, which include Staples’ offer for the Microsoft Surface Pro X that slashes $200 off the 2-in-1 device’s price, bringing it down to just $800 from its original price of $1,000.

The Microsoft Surface Pro X is powered by the Microsoft SQ1, an ARM-based chipset jointly made with Qualcomm, with 8GB of RAM and Microsoft SQ1 Adreno 685 GPU. These specifications make the device capable of handling multitasking without crashes and slowdowns. The apps are displayed on a 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen and stored in a 128GB SSD. Transforming the Surface Pro X into a laptop is the separately sold Signature Keyboard, which works hand in hand with the device’s Kickstand.

When comparing the Microsoft Surface Pro X and Microsoft Surface Pro 7, another 2-in-1 device in the Surface Pro line, the Surface Pro X pulls ahead because of its slimmer design, slightly larger display, and longer battery life. Meanwhile, when comparing the Microsoft Surface Pro X and iPad Pro, the Surface Pro X holds the advantage as a better laptop replacement, with better battery life and compatibility with traditional desktop apps as Windows 10 is onboard.

The convenience of owning a 2-in-1 device is unparalleled, and the Microsoft Surface Pro X is a great way of introducing yourself to this kind of machine. You don’t have to pay full price, as Staples is offering a $200 discount on the device that lowers its price to just $800 from its original price of $1,000. It’s unclear how long the deal will last, so if you’re already excited about how the Microsoft Surface Pro X will make your life easier, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Surface Pro deals

If you’re willing to invest in a 2-in-1 device but you’d like to look at more options beyond the Microsoft Surface Pro X, take a look at the best Surface Pro deals that we’ve gathered from various retailers. You may also see offers for other products in the Surface brand, including touchscreen laptops, an all-in-one PC, and a dual-display smartphone.

Microsoft Surface Duo 128GB (GSM Unlocked)

$645 $1,400
Half phone, half tablet, the unique Surface Duo is a versatile device that can handle all your daily mobile tech needs.
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Pro X (SQ1 CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD) Wi-Fi + 4G LTE

$800 $1,000
Want the latest, greatest Surface Pro tablet and don't need the keyboard bundle? This is the best price we've seen on the new Surface Pro X with a gorgeous 13-inch touch display.
Buy at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 Touchscreen (Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,399 $2,199
Don't have a Prime membership? Don't sweat it: This is a fantastic discount on the high-end Surface Laptop 2 that boasts beefy specs for just about any workload you can throw at it.
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,270 $1,699
This beefed-up version of the Surface Laptop 3 packs one of AMD's excellent Ryzen 5 APUs along with boosted RAM for great overall performance.
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Go 2 (Intel Pentium, 4GB RAM, 64GB SSD)

$380 $400
If you just need a basic Windows-powered tablet as an alternative to the iPad, then the Surface Go 2 is the one for you.
Buy at Amazon

Surface Pro 7 (Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$625 $749
Want the mobile and desktop experience without having to buy a keyboard separately? Then here's your chance: This Surface Pro 7 comes with a 12.3-inch touchscreen and a Type Cover keyboard.
Buy at Amazon
