Unblock Netflix for $2.30 with this Surfshark VPN deal

Jennifer Allen
By
A hand points a remote at a TV display a Netflix logo screen.

If you’re looking for one of the best VPN deals out there right now, Surfshark is keen to help. Right now, you can sign up to Surfshark for 26 months with it working out at just $2.30 per month. Billed at $60, you won’t have to worry about paying anything extra for the next 26 months. One of the best VPN services out there, it’s a great way of keeping extra safe online while hardly costing anything.

Frequently billed as one of the best VPNs for streaming, Surfshark is ideal if you want to unblock Netflix while abroad, and protect your identity while browsing the internet.  When we compared ExpressVPN we were impressed. In part, that’s because Surfshark offers something quite remarkable for a VPN — it allows you to use it on an unlimited number of devices at once, saving you the need to change settings on the router level.

With extensive app support including Mac, Windows, Android, iPhone, and even streaming devices like the Fire TV Stick, Surfshark also offers plenty of other useful features. Besides its tight security, it has leak protection and a kill switch feature. It also provides users with split tunneling along with a private DNS feature. Obfuscated servers are also available in the form of a camouflage mode along with a double VPN service so users can be extra hidden while online.

Surfshark also works with BBC iPlayer, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+ and many other streaming options, too. With more than 3,200 servers in 65 different countries, you have plenty of choice for locations. It’s ideal for tuning into programming available in your home country, like a local F1 live stream, while travelling aboard.

Being able to sign up to a VPN for over two years for the equivalent of $2.30 a month is a fantastic way of ensuring your browsing activity is secure for a long time to come without spending a fortune. A great option for anyone looking to stream content avidly, or simply be safer while online, Surfshark is just $60 right now to keep you safe right into mid 2024. Snap it up now while the deal is still on.

